Comedian Taquita Love Kicks Off Nurses Week with National TV Appearance on Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen

Taquita Love

Love appears in Episode 100 of the long-running comedy series airing May 6

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based comedian and registered nurse Taquita Love will appear on the nationally syndicated comedy series Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, airing Wednesday, May 6, 2026, kicking off Nurses Week on a national stage where she promotes healing through laughter.

A Chicago native, Love brings a unique voice to comedy by blending her real-life experiences in healthcare with sharp, relatable humor. Her appearance on Comics Unleashed highlights her growing presence in entertainment while showcasing her ability to turn everyday medical moments into laughter that connects with a wide audience.

Love is the creator and host of Comedy Is the Cure™, a comedy talk show where healthcare meets humor, blending stand-up, storytelling, and real conversations around the human side of medicine.

“With a background in pediatric oncology nursing, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful laughter can be in the healing process,” said Love. “Being able to bring that perspective to a national platform like Comics Unleashed during Nurses Week is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Hosted by Byron Allen, Comics Unleashed features comedians in a conversational format driven by storytelling, improvisation, and quick wit. Love’s appearance introduces her to a national audience and reflects a growing demand for voices that bridge entertainment and real-world experience.

In addition to her television appearance, Love performs regularly at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach and continues to build her audience through Comedy Is the Cure™, where she blends humor, healthcare insight, and audience engagement into a fresh, impactful experience.

Love’s episode of Comics Unleashed is set to air Wednesday, May 6, 2026 on CBS and Paramount+, aligning with the start of National Nurses Week, further highlighting her mission to use humor as a form of healing and connection.

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