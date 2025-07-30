Monroe Mills Issues $300M in Stock Options, Expands Carbon Credit and Digital Asset Projects Across Africa and Asia

Monroe Mills initiates major climate & fintech initiatives, including a reforestation carbon credit project & a regulated securities and digital asset exchange

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monroe Mills Inc. has issued $300 million in Non-Qualified Stock Options (NSOs) to its board of directors, recognizing eight years of strategic leadership during a period of ongoing global development. The issuance, granted at a par value of $1.00 per share and compliant with IRS Rule 409A, reflects the company’s continued work in climate finance and digital asset infrastructure.

The company is currently advancing a number of initiatives focused on emerging markets in Africa and Asia, combining environmental efforts with early-stage financial infrastructure.

Reforestation and Carbon Credit Initiative

Monroe Mills is preparing a reforestation and wildlife reserve initiative across 5,000 hectares in West Africa. The project is designed to plant approximately 7.4 million trees and aims to sequester over 135,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. Pre-sale agreements for carbon credits are in place with selected multinational partners, with revenue mechanisms intended to benefit local communities, governments, and shareholders.

Licensed Securities and Digital Asset Exchange

Monroe Mills is initiating a regulated securities and digital asset exchange in Asia to tokenize Real World Assets (RWAs), including carbon credits and infrastructure-linked projects. The platform will operate independently under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license. The RWA market, currently valued at over $300 billion, is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with estimates ranging from $3.5 to $16 trillion by 2030.

“These initiatives represent more than ambition, they reflect a steady path toward meaningful impact,” said Kim Min-Soo, Chairman of Monroe Mills Inc. “This NSO issuance acknowledges the board’s long-term commitment and supports our next phase of development.”

Monroe Mills continues to explore opportunities in climate and financial infrastructure with a focus on long-term value and measured progress.

About Us: About Monroe Mills Inc. Monroe Mills Inc. is a privately held company exploring opportunities in climate finance and financial infrastructure across select emerging markets. Established in 2017, the company is focused on structuring and advancing initiatives in reforestation, carbon credits, and digital real-world assets, with an emphasis on regulatory alignment, long-term value, and responsible development.

