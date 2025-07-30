NATIONAL THOUGHT LEADER DR. DARYL D. GREEN CALLS ON HBCUS TO FUTURE-PROOF BUSINESS EDUCATION AS FALL 2025 BEGINS

Dr. Green shares his strategic insights to some of the leading academic minds at the HBCU Deans Roundtable Having a dean with strategic foresight is an edge for Langston University students. Having a dean with strategic foresight is an edge for Langston University students.

Academic thought leader Dr. Daryl D. Green urges HBCUs to adopt strategic foresight to navigate AI disruption, enrollment decline, and cultural shifts.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Fall 2025 academic term opens amidst AI disruption, declining college enrollment, and shifting cultural values, one scholar is emerging as a guiding voice for the future of higher education.Dr. Daryl D. Green, a nationally recognized academic strategist, author of more than 75 intellectual works, and pioneer in strategic foresight, is challenging Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to act boldly—before they fall behind.Through decades of research and recent writings on higher education transformation, Dr. Green has championed the application of strategic foresight—a framework that blends environmental scanning, scenario planning, and backcasting—to help academic institutions navigate uncertainty and proactively design the future.“We are witnessing a seismic shift in education,” said Dr. Green. “It’s not enough to react—we must anticipate. HBCUs must build systems that empower, adapt, and innovate for the next generation.”Dr. Green, who currently serves as Dean of the Langston University School of Business, has translated his research into action. Under his leadership, Langston has adopted micro-credentials, AI-enhanced learning tools, and culturally responsive entrepreneurship programs designed to engage modern learners and prepare them for the workforce of 2035.Dr. Green recently delivered his message at the 2025 HBCU Business Deans Roundtable in New York, but his focus wasn't on networking—it was on survival.The Wake-Up Call for Fall 2025:1. AI is moving faster than curricula.Students are already using generative AI for writing, research, and design. Most faculty aren’t prepared—and neither are course structures.2. Enrollment cliffs are hitting harder than projected.With Gen Z and Gen Alpha questioning the ROI of college, HBCUs must offer purpose-driven, culturally relevant, and tech-empowered pathways.3. Students want identity, not just instruction.Dr. Green’s research shows a surge in Black student interest in Afrofuturism, legacy-building, and entrepreneurship that reflects their culture and challenges systemic inequities.4. Faculty and curriculum models need a reboot.Using foresight tools like scenario planning and backcasting, Dr. Green urges institutions to align programming with emerging social, tech, and economic realities.5. Failure to plan is planning to fail.Referencing the downfall of Black Wall Street, Dr. Green notes: “Visionary entrepreneurship built it—but ignoring external threats destroyed it. HBCUs cannot make the same mistake.”What Can Deans Do This Semester?• Launch environmental scanning teams to track signals of change on campus and in industry.• Hold scenario planning retreats with faculty to imagine the future of learning in 2035.• Audit your current programs against future workforce demands and cultural relevance.• Equip students with tools for generational wealth, not just job prep.• Embrace tech equity by integrating AI, analytics, and simulations across the curriculum.“Let’s stop tweaking the past,” Dr. Green emphasized. “Let’s start designing the future.”Dr. Green’s leadership at Langston has included building culturally grounded innovation models, integrating AI into instruction, and producing student scholarship that aligns with national trends. His framework equips academic leaders with tools like environmental scanning, backcasting, and scenario planning to prepare for disruption—and lead with vision.“Black Wall Street was a brilliant example of foresight—but it fell because the external threats weren’t anticipated. HBCUs must not repeat that mistake,” Green says.For more information about Dr. Green, please get in touch with Estraletta Green at estraletta@att.net.About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today’s small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed their consultancy in Tennessee. Additionally, Dr. Green is the Dickinson Chair of Business in the Paul Dickinson College of Business at Oklahoma Baptist University. AGSM LLC offers comprehensive services tailored to the needs of business owners. This includes, but is not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit/management evaluations, general business consulting services, leadership development training, professional seminars/workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The company focuses on new and start-up businesses, preferably in the earlier stages of operation. For more information, please visit www.agsmconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.