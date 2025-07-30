'The Stories’ Art Charity Event

Tracie Eaton - Australian artist 'This is Life' Tracie Eaton in Studio

Australian award winning artist, Tracie Eaton unveils her latest collection 'The Stories' and the night is set to stun!

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An immersive art experience celebrating resilience, connection and the power of storytelling.Renowned Australian artist Tracie Eaton is proud to officially announce the launch of her latest exhibition, ‘The Stories’ – a bold and emotional collection inspired by the lived experiences of individuals across the globe. This exhibition represents a profound journey of hope, triumph, and new beginnings, brought to life through art.Over a two-year period, Tracie interviewed people from diverse backgrounds who shared their deeply personal life stories. Each narrative reflects the resilience of the human spirit – stories of joy, sorrow, growth, and renewal. Fifteen of these stories have been transformed into original artworks, joined by one painting representing Tracie’s own story, creating a powerful 16-piece collection titled ‘The Stories’.Among the 16 pieces in the collection, one painting holds profound personal significance—it represents Tracie’s own story. In 2024, Tracie underwent a partial breast removal and lumpectomy, a deeply personal and transformative experience that reshaped not only her body but her loss of power, identity and the journey to reclaim it. Choosing to include her own journey in ‘The Stories’ was a courageous step—one that speaks to the vulnerability and strength woven into every brushstroke.“There have been profoundly confronting moments where I have stood in front of the mirror and know that everything I thought I knew about myself had changed,” Tracie shares. “But instead of losing something, I found a deeper part of me. That’s what this painting is about. It’s not just my story—it’s anyone’s who has faced themselves and chosen to rise.”Through this piece, Tracie invites audiences not only to witness her healing but to reflect on their own. Her inclusion as both the artist and a subject brings the exhibition full circle—turning it from an act of creation into one of collective courage.Tracie Eaton’s vision is to create a platform that elevates art as a vehicle for change – a way for people to connect, reflect and heal. ‘The Stories’ is more than an exhibition – it is a movement. To honour this mission, 5% of all profits from the event series will be donated to the following charities: The Carers Foundation, Live Rural Limited, Soul Freedom Movement, SOP (Serving our People), and Destiny Rescue.‘Every brushstroke in this collection carries someone’s truth – their pain, their strength, their joy. ‘The Stories’ is a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit. My hope is that each person who walks through this exhibition not only connects with the artwork but sees themselves in it. Because ultimately, art has the power to heal, to unite, and to remind us that we’re never alone in our experiences.’The unveiling event of original works will be followed by a 5-day virtual exhibition, in prominent Gold Coast locations integrating digital technology and traditional visual arts for the community to engage with. ‘The Stories’ Invitation-Only , Opening VIP Night, is being held on Saturday 25th October 2025 at the Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Grand Ballroom, Hope Island. This exclusive evening begins with a private unveiling of the artists’ works at 6pm, where participant stories come to life through painting. This will be followed with entertainment, performances, beverages and canapés and a live auction continuing until 11:00pm.For media enquiries or a viewing, please contact:Email: manager@tracieeaton.comPhone: 0413 200 404

