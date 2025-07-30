The Democratic Party Has a Middle East Problem

Daniel Silverberg and Elisa Ewers—two veterans of Capitol Hill and the executive branch—join Brian for a candid conversation about the shifting politics of US Middle East policy inside the Democratic Party. Drawing on decades of experience shaping national security strategy, they unpack why so many debates remain trapped in a post-Iraq War mindset, how October 7th transformed bipartisan dynamics, and what’s at stake when values, strategy, and political reality collide. From Iran and Gaza to the role of Arab partners and the rise of populism, the trio explores how America’s approach to the region must evolve—and how the next generation can lead that charge with clarity, humility, and purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.