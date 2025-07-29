Statement of Attorney General Frey on the EPA's greenhouse gas emission decision

MAINE, July 29 - Back to current news.

July 29, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement following the EPA’s decision to rescind the “endangerment finding” in regards to greenhouse gas emissions:

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s disregard for the dangers of greenhouse gas emissions defies science, law, and reality. The science is clear that greenhouse gas emissions cause significant harm to public health and welfare, which is increasingly borne out in Maine by impacts including sea level rise, extreme storms, flooding, and disrupted coastal habitats and fisheries. We have worked to hold the administration to responsible climate action and we will continue to advocate for regulation that confronts the climate crisis.”

