Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,105 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Attorney General Frey on the EPA's greenhouse gas emission decision

MAINE, July 29 - Back to current news.

July 29, 2025
Attorney Generals Office

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement following the EPA’s decision to rescind the “endangerment finding” in regards to greenhouse gas emissions:

 

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s disregard for the dangers of greenhouse gas emissions defies science, law, and reality. The science is clear that greenhouse gas emissions cause significant harm to public health and welfare, which is increasingly borne out in Maine by impacts including sea level rise, extreme storms, flooding, and disrupted coastal habitats and fisheries. We have worked to hold the administration to responsible climate action and we will continue to advocate for regulation that confronts the climate crisis.” 

 

 

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Attorney General Frey on the EPA's greenhouse gas emission decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more