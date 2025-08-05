Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center Shatters State-Mandated Call Answer Standards

SLVECC's 56 Calltaking and Dispatch Consoles

Meeting and exceeding these benchmarks is a remarkable accomplishment.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (SLVECC), Utah’s largest Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), proudly announces that from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, it has not only met but exceeded the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) call answer standards adopted by the State of Utah.Handling over 850,000 calls annually, averaging nearly 100 calls every hour, SLVECC operates as a true mega center with approximately 150 highly trained employees. Even under such high call volumes, SLVECC answered 97.95% of all 911 calls in under 20 seconds (exceeding the 95% requirement) and 97.05% of calls in under 15 seconds (far surpassing the 90% requirement). Meeting and exceeding these benchmarks is a remarkable accomplishment, demonstrating the team’s unwavering commitment to public safety and life-saving response.“This accomplishment underscores what happens when every team member truly understands the ‘why’ behind what we do,” said Executive Director Ivan Whitaker. “When someone dials 911, every second matters. We reinforced that reality through powerful training exercises that made the consequences of delayed response real. Our Communications Officers rose to the challenge, and our results speak for themselves.”How SLVECC Achieved SuccessLeadership focused on communicating the life-or-death importance of every second. Training exercises simulated real emergencies, including a 60-second ringing demonstration representing a mother desperately calling after her child drowned. Another exercise, “True Time,” connected Communications Officers to the critical need for rapid action during cardiac arrest, reinforcing the profound impact of their work.Operationally, supervisors were trained on ECATs, SLVECC’s real-time call data reporting system, enabling instant situational awareness and staffing adjustments. Resources were reallocated to match call volume patterns, focusing personnel between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m., when 75% of calls occur.“We’ve proven that when our people understand the mission and are given the right tools, excellence follows,” said Chief of Operations Elyse Haggerty. “This was a team effort, and our success directly translates to better outcomes for the people who depend on us in their most critical moments.”Looking AheadThese milestones represent Phase I of SLVECC’s modernization. Phase II will leverage AI to divert non-emergency calls and streamline reporting, including reducing the 66,000-vehicle tow calls currently handled by communications officers. Although non-emergency calls are not bound by state mandates, SLVECC is committed to achieving the same gold standard of rapid response for all calls. Phase III will deploy AI to minimize duplicate calls and provide real-time language translation, improving service for non-English-speaking residents.The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center is Utah’s largest and busiest emergency communications hub, dedicated to protecting lives and property with rapid, reliable, and compassionate emergency response.Chelsea RidgeSalt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center801-840-4011cridge@vecc911.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.