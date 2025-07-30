Dr. Seeku Cleland Proudly Presents His Book, 'Shores': A Powerful Reflection on Life, Love, and Social Justice

A Poetic Call to Conscience Bridging Heritage, Humanity, and Hope in a Divided World

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Seeku Cleland , a Ghanaian-born educator and lifelong advocate for social justice, has released his latest work, Shores – Compendium of Poems, a stirring collection that explores universal themes such as life, love, acceptance, and mortality. With sharp insight and deep cultural resonance, Cleland’s poetry speaks to both the heart and conscience—challenging readers to reflect on their values and the world around them.A special educator in science and modern world history at Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, Dr. Cleland brings more than academic excellence to his writing. With a Doctor of Education from Walden University and advanced degrees in public administration, finance, and education, he applies a holistic lens to poetry—bridging intellect, activism, and personal experience. His work is deeply rooted in his Ghanaian heritage and is dedicated to the memory of his father, Ambassador Joseph Quao Cleland, and to his mother, Naadu Sarah Cleland, who instilled in her children a commitment to respect and equality for all.In Shores, Dr. Cleland addresses timely social issues such as cancel culture and climate change, while also celebrating personal growth and emotional truth. He felt “a calling” to begin writing as a legacy for his children, but the collection grew into something larger—a universal reminder to “be guided by ethical principles and always do the right thing.” His poetry encourages readers to look inward, speak truth, and act with purpose.The book resonates particularly in today’s complex world, offering both hope and challenge through poetic reflection. Shores – Compendium of Poems is more than a literary work—it’s a testament to cultural identity, ethical living, and the power of words to inspire change.Dr. Cleland currently resides in Maryland with his family and continues to serve his community through education and mentorship. His next work, Companion of Poems & Short Stories, is already in production.Shores – Compendium of Poems is available now on Amazon and other major retailers.

Dr. Seeku Cleland on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.