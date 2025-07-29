Memphis Man Sentenced to over 18 Years for Carjacking and Shooting of 60-Year-Old Victim

A federal judge sentenced a Memphis man to over 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release today for carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during the carjacking.

“This was a calculated and brutal act of violence against an unsuspecting man in his own front yard in broad daylight,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and commitment to public safety. The Criminal Division will continue to aggressively prosecute armed offenders who threaten the safety of our neighborhoods.”

“The premeditated and horrendous acts of violence that this individual committed demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Stankiewicz of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Nashville Field Division. “The ATF along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, remains committed to combatting violent crime and swiftly bringing these individuals to justice before they commit other senseless acts of violence.”

According to court documents, on May 16, 2024, at around 7:45 a.m., Jaylen Simpson, 23, of Memphis, shot a 60-year-old victim in the stomach as the victim stepped outside his home to mow the lawn. Simpson, who had been hiding in the victim’s backyard, then stole the victim’s car keys and fled in his vehicle.

Home surveillance footage from the victim’s home, showing the defendant entering the victim’s vehicle with a black handgun after shooting the victim in the stomach.

After pursuing him for nearly three hours by car and on foot, Memphis Police apprehended Simpson, who was carrying inside his backpack a loaded Walther Creed 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen days before. In an interview later that day, Simpson admitted to waiting outside the victim’s home, discharging the firearm, and stealing the victim’s car. The victim was hospitalized for four weeks and underwent multiple surgeries to treat the gunshot wound.

Before any evidence was presented at trial, Simpson pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of the crime.

The ATF and the Memphis Police Department Violent Crime Unit investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Ashleigh Atasoy of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods efforts to prosecute violent crimes in Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding areas.