Wisconsin Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Violating Export Control Reform Act

Andrew Pogosyan, 68, a U.S. citizen born in Russia and residing in Madison, pleaded guilty today in federal court to a four-count criminal information charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and smuggling goods from the United States.

The U.S. government regulates the export of goods, technology, and software from the United States. On Feb. 24, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) implemented specific export control regulations in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These regulations prohibit the export of certain items from the United States to Russia without a license from the BIS. The regulations were expanded on Sept. 16, 2022, to include a licensing requirement for items potentially useful to Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities. Under the Export Control Reform Act, it is a federal crime to willfully violate any export control regulation.

According to court filings and statements made during the plea hearing, beginning around September 2022 and continuing until October 2023, Pogosyan through his company, Omega Diagnostics LLC, willfully violated and evaded the export restrictions imposed on Russia by exporting scientific and diagnostic research equipment components to Russia without the required licenses, using transshipment points in third-party countries to conceal the ultimate destination. Specifically, Pogosyan conspired with Russian-based companies and individuals to export controlled items from the United States to Russia through third-party countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Latvia, and Lithuania. Pogosyan exported the controlled items without obtaining a license, despite knowing about the license requirement.

Pogosyan faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each of the smuggling violations. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg, Acting U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma for the Western District of Wisconsin, and Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division made the announcement.

The FBI, BIS Office of Export Enforcement, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Elgersma for the Western District of Wisconsin and Trial Attorney Christopher Cook of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.