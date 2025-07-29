New Research Unveils the Transformative Role of Diaspora Scholars in Global Knowledge Production

ENGLAND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new study by Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji, published in Globalisation, Societies and Education, introduces the concept of Diaspora Theoretical Contributors (DTCs) — academic scholars who, despite working outside their country of origin, are reshaping the global research landscape by producing rich, contextually grounded theories that connect local and global knowledge systems.Drawing on qualitative interviews with 37 scholars across Africa, Asia, and Europe, the study identifies four distinct profiles of diaspora scholars — Peripheral Contributors, Integrated Theorists, Home-Centric Scholars, and Transnational Innovators — and reveals how each group uniquely contributes to knowledge creation, policy advocacy, and the decolonisation of academic systems.“This research acknowledges the intellectual labour of diasporic academics who do not merely ‘export’ knowledge about the Global South, but theorise from it — using their transnational lived experiences to challenge dominant academic norms,” said Dr. Mogaji. “Their work not only diversifies global scholarship but also bridges cultural, institutional, and epistemological divides.”The paper challenges the traditional North-to-South model of knowledge flow, instead offering a dynamic framework where theory is shaped by cultural hybridity, ethical engagement, and reflexive practice. It calls on universities, funders, and international bodies to actively support these contributors through inclusive structures and equitable partnerships.Why This MattersLet’s face it — many important academic conversations are happening in Europe and America. That’s where the journals are, the conferences, the funding. But diaspora scholars, especially those in Global south are now saying: we can shape those conversations too, and we can do it on our own terms.Rather than waiting for foreign experts to come and write about us (sometimes without even setting foot here), our diaspora academics are telling our stories — with depth, with care, and with global reach.They are pushing back against what we call “helicopter research” — when outsiders drop into Nigeria, collect data, and leave without truly engaging with the community. DTCs say: we know Nigeria. We’ve lived it. And we can represent it with dignity, accuracy, and impact.What Can We Do?This is not just a celebration — it’s a call to action. Here’s how we can support and benefit from the brilliance of Nigerian DTCs:Universities: Build partnerships with diaspora scholars. Invite them to give talks, co-supervise students, or advise on curriculum. Their global networks can open doors.Government Agencies: Recognise diaspora scholars as strategic assets. Involve them in policymaking. Offer visiting research grants or short-term advisory roles.Media and Civil Society: Promote their work. Let’s read and share their books, podcasts, and articles. Give them platforms to speak on national issues — not just when they return for Christmas.Diaspora Scholars Themselves: Keep engaging with Nigeria — not just emotionally, but intellectually. Whether you’re based in Canada, the UK, or Australia, your voice matters here. Your ideas can shape our future.Importantly, this study also highlights the vital role of TRATSEDI (Transformative Transport Service Design Initiative) as an emerging platform supporting transnational, socially impactful scholarship. Dr. Mogaji’s previous.work on on Transformative Transport Services introduces a novel framework that integrates sustainability, inclusivity, and technology through the lens of marketing management. It proposes Transformative Transport Service Research (TTSR) for scholars and Transformative Transport Service Design (TTSD) for practitioners which is eing championed through TRATSEDI, offering a dual agenda to guide the development of impactful, people-centred, and future-ready transport solutions.“TRATSEDI has been instrumental in encouraging researchers like me to remain anchored in community needs while operating globally. It’s a powerful example of how grassroots engagement and academic rigour can come together to drive change,” added Dr. Mogaji.The full article, “Diaspora theoretical contributors: bridging transnational knowledge and transforming global academia,” is available open access via Taylor & Francis at https://doi.org/10.1080/14767724.2025.2531977 About the Author:Dr. Emmanuel Mogaji is an Associate Professor of Marketing at Keele Business School and the Director of Engagement and Partnerships at TRATSEDI. His research spans marketing, inclusion, transport, and transnational knowledge production.About TRATSEDI:The Transformative Transport Service Design Initiative is a knowledge platform and practice network committed to designing equitable, sustainable transport solutions and supporting inclusive academic practices, particularly across the Global South. https://www.tratsedi.com/ Full article: Transformative transport services: leveraging sustainability, inclusivity, and technology through marketing management - https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0267257X.2025.2461673 For interviews, media inquiries, or collaboration opportunities, contact e.mogaji@keele.ac.uk.

