VAREP Endorses the ROAD to Housing Act of 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) proudly endorses the ROAD to Housing Act of 2025 , a bipartisan bill addressing housing affordability, access, and equity nationwide.The bill includes the Veterans Affairs Loan Informed Disclosure (VALID) Act, a VAREP-led initiative now adopted as Section 602. This provision marks the culmination of a nearly decade-long effort by VAREP to embed four key military service questions in the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) and ensure their visibility. The VALID Act advances that mission by moving the questions “above the line” and requiring a clear, side-by-side comparison of FHA and VA loan terms—enabling eligible borrowers to identify and access their earned VA loan benefit.“The VALID Act gives borrowers a clear, side-by-side view of their financing options at the moment it matters most,” said Son Nguyen, VAREP President & CEO. “It fulfills our long-standing goal to highlight military service on the loan application and connect it to meaningful comparisons—so eligible borrowers can make informed choices and fully utilize their VA benefit.”VAREP thanks Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for their bipartisan leadership in advancing this legislation. We are especially grateful to the VALID Act’s legislative leads—Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Representative Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Representative Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Representative Young Kim (R-CA), and Representative Nikema Williams (D-GA)—for championing this effort to ensure transparency and protect the VA home loan benefit for future generations.As the only HUD-certified housing counseling nonprofit and registered 501(c)(19) Veteran Service Organization dedicated exclusively to financial stability, sustainable housing, and economic opportunity for underserved populations—especially Veterans, active-duty servicemembers, transitioning military, and surviving spouses—VAREP brings a unique dual lens of service and advocacy.“Our work includes direct housing and financial counseling, promoting increased usage of the VA home loan benefit, and advocating for fair and equitable treatment of those who’ve served,” Nguyen added.VAREP supports the bill’s additional provisions to expand opportunity in underserved markets by modernizing modular and manufactured housing policy, production, and financing, while increasing oversight and transparency to ensure housing access for underserved populations.“This bill doesn’t just address one piece of the puzzle—it delivers real solutions across the entire housing ecosystem,” said Lynn Jabs, National Legislative Chair, VAREP. Jabs said. “We commend Congress for advancing a thoughtful, bipartisan package that improves access, efficiency, and long-term affordability.”VAREP calls on fellow Veteran Service Organizations and housing advocates across the country to join in supporting the VALID Act and the broader ROAD to Housing Act of 2025—ensuring our nation’s heroes receive the housing access, financial stability, and economic opportunity they’ve earned.About VAREPThe Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, HUD-approved housing counseling agency, and registered 501(c)(19) Veteran Service Organization dedicated to expanding housing access, financial literacy, sustainable homeownership, and VA loan benefit utilization. VAREP empowers underserved communities and strengthens housing stability nationwide—especially for Veterans, active-duty servicemembers, transitioning servicemembers, surviving spouses, and their families.

