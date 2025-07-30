Agility Capital, Inc. Launches Investment Banking Platform For Restaurant & Real Estate Sectors

Agility Capital Holding (ENX:AGIL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agility Capital Holding Inc. ("Agility") (Euronext: AGIL), via its wholly owned US subsidiary Agility Capital, Inc. , is pleased to announce that it is now commencing operation as a boutique investment bank specialized in providing advisory and capital‑raising services to innovative, rising leaders in the restaurant and real estate sectors.Specifically, the company is now able to transact in corporate finance, capital markets advisory, and M&A advisory within the U.S., and will integrate those services with its platforms and finance team in Europe and Latin America. The Company will leverage its presence across these regions to serve local and cross‑border clients, and to attract global capital.In the United States, Agility is pleased to partner with the registered broker-dealer Finalis Securities, LLC. Agility Capital is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Agility Capital are separate, unaffiliated entities.Agility’s move follows a growing trend of specialized boutique investment banks that have garnered attention for their tightly defined sector approaches and high‑touch service models. Agility’s narrow focus on restaurants and real estate places it among this new generation of boutiques offering sector-centric expertise and cross‑regional reach.Agility expects no material financial impact from this service expansion for fiscal 2025. The Company anticipates ramping revenue streams in 2026 as mandates and transactions commence.ABOUT THE COMPANYAgility Capital Holding Inc. is an institutional investor, investment bank & strategic advisory serving the restaurant and real estate sectors. See www.agility.capital to learn more.Contact: Peter Lesar, Chief Executive Officer ∙ Email: peter@agility.capitalCautionary Notice: Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Agility Capital is not a registered broker-dealer, and Finalis Securities LLC and Agility Capital \are separate, unaffiliated entities. This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, federal, and state jurisdictions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential revenue and future plans and objectives of the Group are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Group’s forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Group’s documents filed from time-to-time with the AFM and other regulatory authorities.

