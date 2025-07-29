Atlanta Trucker Doc D'Ante Releases Debut Single 'BAE' featuring Big Popa

Doc D'Ante - BAE

Trucker by trade and artist by life Doc D'Ante wrote 'BAE' while trucking and delivering loads

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent RnB Soul Artist Doc D’Ante releases his debut single “BAE”. The single explores themes of relationship, love and emotional onset of a ghosting partner. This single marks the step of his artistic evolution and promises to captivate fans with his emotional lyrics.

Founding member of the R&B group ‘After Dark RnB Soul’, Doc D’Ante is known for his soulful vocals and introspective songwriting style, is steadily gaining momentum on the indie music and international scene. “BAE” is his first release since the release of ‘After Dark's single ‘Pics On The Phone '. "BAE" lyrics is real and it speaks to someone who is dating and feeling a sense of remorse,” said Doc. “It reflects the moments of when you are in love with someone and they ghost you, the feeling of heartbreak digs deep into your emotions.” he stated.

"BAE" is produced by David Breed, Doc D'Ante and Josh 'JK' King. “BAE” features Florida native artist Big Popa. This song resonates with listeners across genres, blending elements of RNB, Soul and Hip-Hop soundscapes. "BAE" is available on all major streaming platforms namely Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

“I wrote BAE while driving my truck on the highway, when the idea of relationship ghosting came to me, then I knew it was going to be my first single. After I recorded it then I asked my cousin Big Popa, a Florida based artist to feature on the record.” Doc said. Fans can also look forward to an accompanying video set to release August 2025 which will visually capture the raw emotion behind the song.

Former music executive, concert and street promoter returns as solo R&B and Soul artist. His exceptional storytelling songwriting style captures your soul that vibrates your emotional strings. Doc has worked with numerous multi-platinum artists in different capacities which propelled them to the world stage. Shedrick Holmes aka Doc D'Ante, a Florida native has worked in several industries and now embarked on a career as a music executive which led to the decision to become a fulltime solo artist.

Former record executive for Stage Frite Music Group (SFMG). A seasoned concert and veteran street promoter for several multi-platinum artists namely R. R. Kelly, Mary J. Blige, Karyn White, Biz Markie, , Goodie Mob, 2 Chainz, Future, Plies, Rick Ross, Jaques, Jagged Edge, Lil Boosie, Eve, Jezzy, Gucci Mane, Changing Faces, Rocko, Trina, K-Michelle, SOS Band, R.I.P Rich Homie Quan., KC from Jodeci, Trinidad James, R.I.P Bankroll Fresh, 112 etc.

Owner of a trucking company and invest in other business ventures.

Doc D'Ante - Bae featuring Big Popa

