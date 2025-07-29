A Message Regarding the Flooding in Kerrville, Texas from AquaEye

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve received an overwhelming number of requests for help from Search & Rescue agencies responding to the devastating flood in Kerrville, Texas.

The community is heartbroken. Over 2,000 first responders are searching for individuals who are still missing. These searches will continue until as many victims as possible are recovered—and that will take time.

In response, we rapidly mobilized and deployed five AquaEye Pro devices to Rescue & Recovery teams in urgent need of equipment.

AquaEye isn’t a magic wand—but it is valuable, helping responders quickly scan and clear large sections of water, so they can focus their efforts where they’re needed most.

We’ve partnered with Navigator, an organization that specializes in helping first responders secure grant funding for critical equipment. One of the biggest challenges rescue teams face is funding. Too many teams arrive on scene under-equipped to perform the work they’re tasked with. Navigator is working to change that—connecting teams in need of lifesaving tools with donors, grant makers, and community members who want to help.

If you’d like to support this effort through a grant or if you are a team in need of equipment, please visit:

https://joinnavigator.com/aquaeye/

The team at Navigator will ensure your support reaches those who need it most.

Watch our video of the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.