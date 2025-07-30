Rocky Mountain AI Launches as New Colorado Nonprofit

New 501(c)(3) Organization Expands the Mission of RMAIIG with Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities to Increase Community Impact

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocky Mountain AI , a new nonprofit dedicated to promoting artificial intelligence education, awareness, and collaboration across Colorado and the Mountain West, has officially launched and filed for 501(c)(3) status. The organization builds on the momentum created by the Rocky Mountain AI Interest Group (RMAIIG), a grassroots community of nearly 3,000 professionals, researchers, enthusiasts, and students committed to exploring the impact and opportunities of AI.With 11 active special-interest subgroups and a rapidly growing membership base, RMAIIG has become a regional hub for thoughtful, inclusive AI conversations. The new nonprofit entity, Rocky Mountain AI, will expand on this foundation with material support for community-led events, educational programming, research initiatives, and cross-industry collaboration.RMAIIG founder Dan Murray, who will continue in his role as the head of the group, said, “The formation of RMAI shows what’s possible when a committed community comes together with a long-term vision. What began with a handful of volunteers in early 2023 has now grown into a thriving organization with real momentum and the support of our first corporate sponsors.”The incoming president of Rocky Mountain AI, Jason Cormier, declared, “The formation of Rocky Mountain AI will allow RMAIIG to build upon the great things it has already accomplished. As a nonprofit, we now have the structure and support to scale our efforts, deepen our impact, and build one of the most engaged AI communities in the country.”Brad Feld, a Boulder-based venture capitalist, and Kamiwaza.ai, a distributed genAI orchestration engine, already have secured the only two Platinum-level sponsorships. Feld declared, “I’m thrilled to step up for the Rocky Mountain AI Interest Group by supporting RMAI. Over the past couple of years, RMAIIG has built itself into what’s already a deeply trusted pillar of our regional AI ecosystem. For me, sponsorship is a commitment to the long game, and I’m excited to help fuel what comes next.Luke Norris, co-founder and CEO of Kamiwaza, indicated his enthusiasm for RMAIIG by sharing that “launching our Inference Mesh at a RMAIIG event was a milestone for Kamiwaza in 2024. We’re honored to support its ongoing work to make cutting-edge AI accessible to Coloradans from every background.”KO Law and BearPeak Technology Group landed two of the three Gold level sponsorships, and Colorado AI News, Crys Black Consulting, Herding Wolves, and Intuist have secured four of the five Silvers. Organizations interested in sponsorships are encouraged to contact Jason Cormier soon to reserve one of the final two slots for the forthcoming year, as the 50% inaugural discount will expire on August 31.In addition to corporate partnerships, RMAI now offers targeted sponsorship opportunities for individual RMAIIG subgroups, which currently include AI/ML Engineering, AI & Product, AI Book Club, AI Ethics and Safety, AI for Entrepreneurs & Startups, AI Marketing Forum, Denver AI, Fort Collins AI for Everyone, GenAI in Education, Legal AI, and Women in AI.RMAI is also planning to launch an individual contributors program for interested RMAIIG members. Details of this and the subgroup sponsorship program will be revealed very soon.For more information or to become a sponsor, please reach out to Jason Cormier via the email address or phone number provided below.Media Contact:Jason CormierIncoming President, Rocky Mountain AIjason@aimarketingforum.com | 303-579-0766rockymountainai.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.