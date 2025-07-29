State Chief Information Officer Announces the State’s First Chief Privacy Officer

Oregon Chief Information Officer Terrence Woods, Director of Enterprise Information Services (EIS), has appointed Nik Blosser as the state of Oregon’s first Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategist. The CPO will be charged with crafting the strategic vision for the state of Oregon relating to privacy, data protection, and AI. As the first-of-a-kind position in Oregon state government, the CPO must make strategic judgements and decisions relating to developing policy and as the AI Strategist, Nik will play a pivotal role in shaping Oregon’s AI landscape.

“Adding a Chief Privacy Officer and AI Strategist to the team at EIS has been a goal of mine for a few years and I am excited to bring Nik onboard,” said Woods. “Nik will significantly enhance our ability to safeguard data, ensure compliance with privacy regulations, prioritize workforce AI literacy, and lead efforts to promote a culture of awareness across all state agencies, ultimately making Oregon a leader in data protection, privacy management, and AI Governance.”

Blosser brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career to his new role. A Stanford University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Aeronautical Engineering and English, he has a diverse educational background.

He has worked in both private and public sectors, with his career highlights including serving as Chair and Board Member of Sokol Blosser Winery for 22 years, one of the oldest family-owned and operated wineries in Oregon. Blosser also held significant roles in the Executive Office of the President, Portland General Electric, The White House, and served as Chief of Staff for Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Blosser co-founded Celilo Group Media, Inc., a company focused on sustainable products and services, and has been actively involved in numerous volunteer roles, including board memberships with Literary Arts, Oregon Business & Industry, and the Oregon Environmental Council.

Nik Blosser’s leadership and dedication to public service and sustainability make him an invaluable asset to EIS and the state of Oregon.