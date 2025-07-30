A Grandfather’s Grief, a Seeker’s Journey: New Book Explores Life, Faith, and Legacy Through the Eyes of Loss

“Questions about God and Life I Wish My Grandchildren Had Asked” by Ezra Stuyvesant et al

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 57 years of love, partnership, and shared faith, Ezra Stuyvesant ’s world changed forever on Christmas morning 2023 when his wife passed away unexpectedly. What followed was a wave of grief, reflection, and a deep spiritual reckoning. The result of that journey is his new book, Questions about God and Life I Wish My Grandchildren Had Asked , a tender, thought-provoking dialogue that weaves love, loss, and the timeless search for God into a heartfelt legacy for generations to come.Written in a question-and-answer format, the book feels like a personal conversation between grandfather and grandchild, offering insights shaped by a lifetime of lived experience, spiritual searching, and quiet faith. But it’s not just for family. This is a book for anyone who has ever wrestled with doubt, longed for meaning, or yearned to reconnect with the divine presence within.“This book is my love letter to my wife,” Ezra shares. “It’s also my way of leaving something behind for my grandchildren, and for anyone who has ever tried to make sense of God, life, and our place in it all. Too often I’d try to share something important, only to hear, ‘OK, whatever.’ So I wrote it down.”At 75, Ezra brings a rare kind of wisdom to the page, not academic, but deeply personal. The book reflects his own battles: with ego, emotion, grief, and the lies we tell ourselves. His message is clear and simple, yet profound: God is real, and lives within each of us, but we must do the work to rediscover that truth.The book invites readers to look inward, to examine their assumptions, and to take the courageous step of facing themselves in pursuit of something greater. It’s not about preaching doctrine or offering easy answers. Instead, it’s about finding peace, healing, and clarity in the quiet spaces of the soul.Whether you’re young or old, spiritual or simply searching, Questions about God and Life I Wish My Grandchildren Had Asked is a warm companion for life’s hardest and most beautiful questions. It’s a book that asks readers to slow down, to listen deeply, and to reconnect, not just with God, but with themselves.

Global Book Network - Ezra Stuyvesant, author of Questions about God and Life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.