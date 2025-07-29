A Wholesome Sasquatch Tale of Curiosity, Family, and Unexpected Friendship

A Bigfoot Story Rooted in Love, Legacy, and the Bonds That Never Fade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Grandpa Ray and Big Foot, Volume One ” by T. L. Seaman Simms is a heartwarming children’s story inspired by a father’s love and the magic of storytelling.Children’s author and Louisiana-based artist T. L. Seaman Simms invites young readers on a delightful adventure of wonder, mystery, and warmth in her debut children’s book Grandpa Ray and Big Foot, Volume One. Set in the rustic town of Selma, Oregon, the book tells the story of Grandpa Ray, a kind-hearted man with an extraordinary secret: a friendship with Sasquatch. As his three grandchildren arrive to spend the summer, young Sebastian becomes determined to uncover Grandpa’s mysterious friend.But this isn’t just another Bigfoot story, it’s a tribute to storytelling, family bonds, and the magic that lives on through imagination.Simms, a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, was inspired by her own childhood memories of her father’s fascination with Bigfoot. “Growing up, my dad would read stories and take us to places where Sasquatch had supposedly been seen,” she shares. “After his second stroke in 2016 took his voice, I deeply missed our conversations—especially his Big Foot tales. So I began writing. This book was my way of keeping his voice alive.”The book features charming characters and whimsical illustrations based on Simms’ original drawings. Beyond the fun and fantasy, the story offers a poignant message: friendship can bloom in the most unexpected ways, even between a lonely man and a gentle giant hiding in the forest.“Grandpa Ray and Big Foot is about connection,” Simms says. “It reminds us that we can find common ground and comfort in others, even if they seem different from us.”With a background in psychology and art, and a heart rooted in family tradition, Simms masterfully blends humor, warmth, and gentle life lessons in this imaginative tale that children—and the adults who read to them, will treasure.Grandpa Ray and Big Foot, Volume One is available now, with Volume Two on the horizon. Perfect for bedtime stories, classroom reading, and sparking young imaginations.

Global Book Network - T. L. Seaman Simms, author of Grandpa Ray and Big Foot Volume One

