New Urban Fantasy Explores Love, Pain, and Power Through a Fierce Female Lens

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world of Alphas, Betas, and complicated pasts, one woman is about to find out that the rules she clings to might be the very ones holding her back. Voodoo Magic: I CAN DO BAD – Book 1 by emerging author Talithacumi Benetrix is a bold, emotionally layered debut that invites readers into a story of magic, vulnerability, and the raw, imperfect beauty of love.Tyra is not your typical heroine. Smart, grounded, and fiercely protective of her peace, she’s always steered clear of the dangerous allure of Alpha men. But when one such Alpha refuses to be ignored, slipping past her walls and threatening the rules she’s lived by, Tyra is forced to reckon with more than just temptation. His darkness mirrors her own. And the choices she faces will test everything she thought she knew about love, self-worth, and survival.Talithacumi Benetrix, a 25-year-old writer and early childhood educator, brings an unmistakable voice to her work, one forged from a life marked by resilience. Raised by a single mother, the eldest of six, and no stranger to trauma, Talithacumi has long used stories to survive and make sense of the world. Her experiences with bullying, mental health struggles, and identity have all shaped the deeply human themes in her writing.“Books were my escape growing up,” she shares. “I was always drawn to stories where the female lead didn’t need to be rescued, she was the rescue. That’s the kind of strength I want my readers to feel.”Voodoo Magic blends contemporary romance with omegaverse dynamics, it’s a tribute to the real, messy, and unfiltered versions of love that often go untold. At its core, it’s about owning your story, even the broken, complicated parts, and recognizing that love doesn’t have to be perfect to be powerful.“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been creating worlds in my mind,” Talithacumi says. “Now, more than anything, I want to share them. Because love, even in its most chaotic form, is valid. And your story, however imperfect, matters.”With heartfelt storytelling and a voice that dares to be both fierce and vulnerable, Talithacumi Benetrix is an author to watch.

