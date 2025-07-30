Hot Shots Pickleball Club Partners with PourMyBeer, CourtReserve & GoTab to Deliver a Tech-Driven Pickleball Experience

Hot Shots Pickleball Club PourMyBeer Self-Pour Tap Wall Hot Shots Pickleball Club Pro Shop

The new 28,000 sq. ft. Hot Shots PBC delivers a next-level guest journey with self-pour taps, in-app pouring, and mobile ordering on and off the court.

Thanks to PourMyBeer, CourtReserve, and GoTab, we’re not just offering great courts and great beer, we’re offering an elevated player experience.” — Patty Paschke, Co-Founder of Hot Shots Pickleball Club

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shots Pickleball Club (Hot Shots PBC), a new 28,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Canton, Ohio, is raising the bar for pickleball and hospitality by launching one of the most tech-integrated experiences in the country. Founded by four local entrepreneurs, RJ Vassas, Kim Waikem, Lisa Beaufait, and Patty Paschke, the club reflects their shared passion for the game, the community, and innovative technology.Powered by PourMyBeer ’s self-pour beverage system, CourtReserve’s club management platform, and GoTab’s point-of-sale and mobile ordering solution, Hot Shots PBC offers players a connected experience from court to tap.Hot Shots PBC combines competitive play with next-level amenities. The facility features nine indoor courts, including a championship court for those final winning points! Welcoming mezzanine lounges overlook the courts, fostering a community vibe and creating a fun environment for socializing. The Pro Shop has everything from gifts, paddles, and gear proudly sponsored by JOOLA and Lucky In Love, to name a few.Beyond the courts, Hot Shots PBC is designed as a social hub, complete with a spacious food and beverage area called Crushers Taps, Kitchen & Bar. It’s here where technology truly transforms the guest journey.Guests can pour their own beverages from 12 self-pour taps, featuring 10 rotating craft beers, margaritas, martinis, 2 wines, and a venue-exclusive Hot Shots Zesty Pickle Beer. The self-pour wall is powered by PourMyBeer, with a CourtReserve integration that allows members to pour using a QR code directly from their CourtReserve app.“From the beginning, our vision was to blend high-energy pickleball with social connection and smart tech,” said Lisa Beaufait, Co-Founder of Hot Shots Pickleball Club.”“Thanks to PourMyBeer, CourtReserve, and GoTab, we’re not just offering great courts and great beer, we’re offering an elevated player experience,” said Patty Paschke, Co-Founder of Hot Shots Pickleball Club.That effortlessness is what sets Hot Shots PBC apart. CourtReserve, widely known as the preferred court booking and club management platform for pickleball operators, plays a pivotal role in enabling a unified experience.“We’re thrilled to support Hot Shots PBC in creating a fully connected venue,” said Tim Owens, Co-Founder of CourtReserve. “Our platform was built to scale with forward-thinking operators, and integrating with PourMyBeer to enable in-app pouring is a great example of how clubs can evolve beyond the court.”Meanwhile, GoTab’s mobile-first point-of-sale platform enables guests to order food, settle tabs, and pay all from their devices, eliminating bottlenecks and giving players more time to enjoy the game.“Great guest experiences don’t happen in silos. We built GoTab to integrate effortlessly with platforms like PourMyBeer and CourtReserve because the most elegant hospitality is connected, flexible, and designed around how people actually move through a space,” said Tim McLaughlin, CEO & Co-Founder, GoTab.From competitive matches to casual leagues and social events, Hot Shots PBC is designed for both serious players and social seekers. With its tech-powered guest experience, it’s setting a new bar for what pickleball venues can offer.Hot Shots Pickleball Club Grand Opening: August 9thThe public is invited to celebrate the grand opening party on Saturday, August 9, from 2:30 PM to 10:00 PM at 6320 Promway Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The event will feature live music, open play, exclusive food and drink tastings, and a first look at the fully integrated experience in action.For more information, visit www.hotshotspbc.com About Hot Shots Pickleball:From rookie to pro, Hot Shots PBC is your destination for drinks and dinks. We invite you to experience an elevated standard of pickleball on our nine professional-grade courts. Our on-site Taps, Kitchen, and Bar area, called “Crushers,” offers craft selections and elevated bites in a fun and lively atmosphere. Our Pro Shop with top brands like Joola and Lucky In Love offers a boutique experience where high fashion and elite performance merge.Whether you’re chasing your next trophy, learning pickleball, or simply craving a sophisticated social scene, Hot Shots Pickleball Club is Northeast Ohio’s destination for world-class facilities and unforgettable community. Indulge your passion. Elevate your game. Play among the best. Let’s go!About PourMyBeer:PourMyBeer is a global leader in self-pour beverage technology, revolutionizing how drinks are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. With its cutting-edge solutions, PourMyBeer empowers guests to pour their own beverages, creating a seamless, interactive experience that enhances efficiency and engagement. PourMyBeer is trusted by operators in 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, with over 12,000 taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 548 million ounces of beverages and generating more than $399 million in revenue, PourMyBeer helps businesses reduce waste, improve operational efficiency, and drive significant revenue growth.Official Website: www.pourmybeer.com About CourtReserve:CourtReserve is a leading club management platform dedicated to helping tennis and pickleball facilities across North America create places where everyone can play and belong. Trusted by over 1,900 clubs and serving 5 million players, our all-in-one solution simplifies reservations, memberships, communication, payments, and more. Founded in 2016, we built CourtReserve as club owners to help facilities scale efficiently, build community, and enhance member experiences.Official Website: www.courtreserve.com About GoTab:GoTab empowers hospitality operators with a flexible, guest-centric platform designed to enhance guest experiences while driving operational efficiency. Featuring an advanced point-of-sale system, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), RFID technology, Self-Ordering Kiosks, and a suite of integrated tools, GoTab helps operators meet their unique needs in an ever-evolving industry. Processing over $500 million annually in gross merchandise value (GMV) and operating across 39 U.S. states and Canada, GoTab is trusted by restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and large venues. Request a demo to learn more.Official Website: https://gotab.com/

