Long Island Teen Among Youngest 16-and-Under to Complete 20 Bridges Swim Around Manhattan

Nevzat Arda Agir completes the 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan at age 16, becoming one of the youngest in the world to do so.

Nevzat Arda Agir, 16, swims 28.5 miles in 8h23m; aims for the English Channel and Triple Crown in 2026 while raising awareness through marathon swims.

Every stroke I take is a step toward inspiring others and raising awareness for causes I believe in.” — Nevzat Arda Agir

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevzat Arda Agir , a 16-year-old sophomore at Locust Valley High School, varsity athlete on the school’s first-ever Swim Team, and a dedicated member of the Long Island Express Swim Team, has earned international recognition by completing the prestigious 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan Island on July 27, 2025. Swimming 28.5 miles (46 kilometers) in just 8 hours and 23 minutes, Arda became one of the youngest swimmers in the world, aged 16 and under, ever to finish this demanding open water event.The 20 Bridges Swim is part of the famed Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming, which also includes the English Channel and Catalina Channel. Known for its fierce tidal currents, heavy boat traffic, and unpredictable conditions, this swim is considered one of the most challenging open-water challenges globally.Arda began swimming at the age of six and currently trains six days a week with Long Island Express Swim Team.His discipline, endurance, and passion for the sport have propelled him into elite territory at a young age. In 2024, he crossed the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul — a 6.5 km (approx. 4-mile) intercontinental swim — in just 56 minutes, earning him the title of Cross-Continental Swimmer.Arda also swims competitively for Locust Valley High School’s varsity swim team, proudly representing the school in its inaugural season. Balancing rigorous academics with top-level athletic training, he is admired as a determined student-athlete both in and out of the pool.But for Arda, open water swimming is about more than just personal records. His swim around Manhattan was done in support of Swim Across America , helping raise awareness and funds for cancer research. “Every stroke can carry a message,” Arda says. “I want to swim not just for myself, but for causes that matter.”Looking ahead to 2026, Arda plans to swim the English Channel as part of a relay team supporting newborn health initiatives. He will then take on the Catalina Channel, aiming to complete the Triple Crown — a rare and prestigious title in the world of marathon swimming. If successful, he will be among the youngest swimmers ever to achieve it.“This is not just about athletic accomplishment,” Arda emphasizes. “I want to be a strong, responsible, and compassionate individual. By taking on these challenges, I hope to set an example and bring attention to important social issues — from childhood health to environmental awareness.”Nevzat Arda Agir’s journey showcases the powerful combination of determination, community spirit, and purpose-driven sport. As both a student-athlete and a socially conscious youth, he has already proven himself to be a rising figure in international open water swimming.For sponsorship opportunities, partnerships, or media inquiries related to Nevzat Arda Agir’s future swim challenges and charitable efforts, please contact:📧 mericcagriagir@gmail.comHelp support a young athlete who is swimming for a better future — one stroke at a time.

