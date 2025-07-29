Speedball has acquired Silicoil Brand & Assets

We are happy that The Lion Company chose Speedball to carry on their tradition of quality, while bringing Speedball’s resources to serve artists and our retail partners around the globe.” — Speedball CEO, Walt Glazer

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedball Art Products has acquired the iconic Silicoil Brush Cleaning System and all associated equipment and assets, owned by The Lion Company, Inc.In 1954, artist and engineer Leo Wrye Zimmerman created the Silicoil Brush Cleaning System. This product revolutionized brush care by effectively removing paint while preserving bristles. Since then, generations of artists have enjoyed the benefits of this simple and effective solution. Leo’s daughter, Zaurie Zimmerman, CEO of The Lion Company noted, “We are thrilled for Speedball to carry on the rich tradition of the Silicoil Brush Cleaning System. They have proven their commitment to nurturing brands and servicing the artist community, and we know it will be a wonderful home.”Speedball CEO Walt Glazer said, “We are happy that The Lion Company chose Speedball to carry on their tradition of quality, while bringing Speedball’s resources to serve artists and our retail partners around the globe.”The Silicoil Brush Cleaning Tank is available now to order through Speedball. Please contact your local Speedball Sales Representative or Speedball Customer Service for more information.

