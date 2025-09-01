Submit Release
Arnold Auto Repair Adds Groundbreaking Hunter Alignment and Balancing Equipment

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, UT, invests in new Hunter alignment and wheel balancing machines to improve service precision and efficiency.

— Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September, Arnold Auto Repair announced the installation of advanced Hunter alignment and wheel balancing machines at its Ogden facility. The new equipment represents a major investment in service precision and customer satisfaction.

Precision Technology for Superior Results
The addition of these groundbreaking machines allows Arnold Auto Repair to offer more accurate alignments and smoother ride quality, especially important as vehicles become more complex and sensitive to wheel calibration. With the new Hunter system, customers benefit from faster diagnostics, reduced tire wear, and enhanced vehicle handling.

Word from the Owner
"Investing in the best tools available means better results for our customers. These Hunter machines allow our team to deliver pinpoint accuracy every time."
— Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair

About Arnold Auto Repair
Located at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT, Arnold Auto Repair has been serving the local community with trusted repair services, including brakes, diagnostics, tire replacement, and alignment. Their focus on customer-first service, transparency, and ongoing investment in technology continues to set them apart.

