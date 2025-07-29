Air Quality and Extreme Heat Update

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the continuing air quality and extreme heat conditions across the State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health issued Air Quality Health Advisories for today, July 29, and tomorrow, July 30, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for ozone for the Long Island and New York City Metro regions. Heat advisories are in effect for portions of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 90s across much of the state and could exceed 100 degrees in portions of the Mid-Hudson, Long Island and New York City Regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“As high temperatures and poor air quality impact parts of our state, we’re taking action to ensure New Yorkers are safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Heat is the number one cause of extreme weather fatalities in the State of New York, and I encourage everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable neighbors.”

On Wednesday, locally severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds are possible in the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Capital District, Mid-Hudson, NYC and Long Island regions ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler air through the weekend. On Thursday, there is the potential for heavy rain of 1 – 3 inches with locally higher amounts that could lead to flash flooding primarily in the Mid-Hudson, Long Island and New York City Regions.

Be Air Quality Aware

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone and Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to be Air Quality Aware to help protect public health. DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of ozone or fine particulate matter pollution are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100, and considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups.’ People, especially those with cardiovascular disease and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma), young children, those who exercise outdoors and those involved in vigorous outdoor work should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are highest (generally afternoon to early evening). When levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their personal physician.

DEC encourages New Yorkers to check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. Sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts through DEC Delivers, visit dec.ny.gov for updated forecasts and information about air quality index levels and the DOH website for information on health risks and precautions related to air quality.

Guidance on Extreme Heat

High temperatures with humidity can be dangerous for older adults, small children, people who work outdoors and individuals with preexisting health conditions such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

Signs of heat-related illnesses are dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, decreased urination and rapid breathing.

-Tips to stay safe in extreme heat:

-Stay hydrated

-Avoid direct sunlight

-Seek air conditioning or shade

-Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

-Check in on older family members and neighbors

-Seek immediate medical attention if experiencing any symptoms of heat-related illnesses

People with heart or lung conditions (like asthma), young children, older adults and anyone who exercises or works hard outside should try to limit outdoor activity when ozone levels are high (usually in the afternoon to early evening).

If you have symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing, you should talk to your doctor.

Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

You can also locate cooling centers close to you here.

Heat Dashboard

The Department has launched a new tool to help New Yorkers understand their risk from extreme heat.

The New York State Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard uses real-time data points to help communities and decision-makers.

It can be used by school officials, employers and other decisionmakers to guide heat related planning, such as adjusting outdoor activities or opening cooling centers.

The tool is part of the Department’s broader efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Pet Safety

New Yorkers should also plan accordingly for pet care to ensure pet safety during periods of extreme heat:

Provide ample water indoors and outdoors.

Limit outdoor activity, and if outdoors, rest in shaded areas regularly.

Be mindful of pavement temperatures — hot surfaces may cause burns on paws, so consider walking on grass or using pet boots.

Never leave pets in vehicles unattended when heat is a risk.

Know the signs of heatstroke in pets including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting and stumbling.

Extended Hours at State Parks

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has extended hours at state swimming and cooling facilities and other state parks during the current heat wave to help New Yorkers beat the heat. Swimming availability may be affected by hazardous weather, changing water conditions or staffing. Please check State Parks’ website parks.ny.gov or call the park you wish to visit directly to confirm availability.

The following State Park swimming facilities will be open for extended hours:

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park: Field 6, Central Mall and Field 2; extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Robert Moses State Park: Field 2 & 5; extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunken Meadow State Park: Main Beach; extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Hither Hills State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Heckscher State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Wildwood State Park: extended swimming until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park pool: extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Tiorati State Park: extended swimming until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Welch State Park: extended swimming until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Rockland Lake State Park pool: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska: extended swimming until 7:15 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska-Awosting: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

New York City

Gantry Plaza State Park: Sprinklers and mist fans set up throughout the park

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: indoor and outdoor pool extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Capital District

Lake Taghkanic State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic-Copake State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic Kiddie Pool: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Saratoga Spa State Park: Peerless and Victoria pools extended swimming until 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Grafton Lakes State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Moreau Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Mine Kill State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Thompson’s Lake/Thacher State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Central New York/Finger Lakes

Fair Haven Beach State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taughannock Falls State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Cayuga Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Watkins Glen State Park pool: extended swimming until 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Robert Treman State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Western New York

Darien Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Fort Niagara State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Beaver Island State Park: extended swimming until 8 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check https://parks.ny.gov/parks/ for park hours and operations. Changes in weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

New York State agencies are taking the actions and making recommendations to respond to the forecasted heat. These include:

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Department of Public Service

The Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's heat. Department staff, as a part of annual summer preparation activities, work with all utilities to confirm that they will reliably meet customer demands for the summer operating period. Based on staff review and assessment of utility data, meetings with each of the individual utilities and the New York Independent System Operator, staff found that the state’s electric transmission and distribution systems are prepared to reliably meet forecasted 2025 summer electric demands.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

During heat waves, increased usage of electric devices such as air conditioners place a considerable demand on the state's electricity system and instances of low voltage or isolated power outages can result. The record for such usage was set on July 19, 2013, when it reached 33,956 MWs (one megawatt of electricity is enough to power up to 1,000 average-sized homes).

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel and equipment, such as generators, in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms and communication rooms.

To ensure functioning air conditioning, subway railcars and buses will be inspected before being placed in service. Paratransit service providers are reminded vehicles must have functioning air-conditioning. Buses and operators will be on standby for any support needed with subways or emergency service. NYC Transit also implements a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues and recalls all HVAC employees to address any hot stations or workspaces.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols to inspect the rails for any kinks and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.