Cape Launches White-Labeled App for Small Commercial Cleaning Businesses

Cape Logo

cape-it.com

Cape helps small and mid-sized cleaning companies manage jobs, client requests, and operations through their own branded app.

We’re giving small cleaning companies the tools to operate like pros and look just as polished — all through their own branded mobile app.”
— Jason Lay, Founder of Cape

WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape, a new white-labeled mobile app for commercial cleaning businesses, is launching in Q4 2025. The platform helps small and mid-sized cleaning companies manage jobs, receive client requests, and communicate with teams — all under their own brand.

Cape offers cleaning companies a professional mobile experience without building their own app. Business owners get job scheduling, real-time alerts, and branded access for customers and cleaners.

“We’re building tech that helps small cleaning companies look and operate like industry leaders,” says Jason Lay, founder of Cape.

Cape is currently accepting early-release signups at https://cape-it.com.

Media Contact:
Jason Lay
jason@midwaynow.com
https://cape-it.com

Jason Lay
Midway Innovations, LLC
+1 503-348-9533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Distribution channels: Technology


