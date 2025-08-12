The Learning Lab Rolls Out SG60 3D Bus Wrap in Tribute to Nationhood and Curiosity

The Learning Lab, a leading homegrown enrichment provider in Singapore, has unveiled a 3D bus wrap installation in celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Lab, a leading homegrown enrichment provider in Singapore, has unveiled a 3D bus wrap installation in celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday.

As Singapore marks 60 years of independence and The Learning Lab approaches its 25th anniversary, this campaign celebrates a meaningful convergence of milestones. Designed in partnership with Moove Media, the mobile tribute will travel along SBS Transit’s Service 21 route from 5 July to 6 October 2025. The bus service’s route was strategically chosen for its proximity to many of The Learning Lab’s centres in the East and Central regions, increasing visibility among both students and parents. Along the way, families will see reminders of The Learning Lab’s complete suite of programmes, ranging from primary 1 tuition to secondary tuition and junior college tuition, all crafted to support every stage of Singapore’s education journey.

A Moving Tribute to Curiosity and the Singapore Spirit

Featuring the tagline “Learning and Growing, Together with Singapore”, the bus wrap celebrates the nation’s journey while reflecting The Learning Lab’s belief in lifelong learning, curiosity and growth. As a leading provider of English tuition in Singapore, The Learning Lab sees this initiative as an extension of its mission to inspire a love of learning in every child. “The 3D SG60 Bus is a vibrant tribute to Singapore’s journey, and we’re proud to be part of it. At The Learning Lab, we believe in nurturing curiosity and a growth mindset, values which echo the spirit of progress this celebration represents,” said Ms Fiona Tan, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, The Learning Lab.

The eye-catching wrap transforms the bus into a moving classroom, blending vibrant educational motifs with iconic Singapore landmarks including rooftop sculptures of Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay and the Esplanade. Along the sides, scientific visuals such as microscopes and molecular structures are paired with learning themes familiar to students at The Learning Lab — a nod to the hands- on experiments and inquiry-based lessons they experience in class while encouraging informal discovery and sparking curiosity in both passengers and passers-by.

Celebrating SG60 In and Beyond the Classroom

Launched alongside specially developed National Day curriculum materials, this initiative reflects The Learning Lab’s focus on real-world learning as a core part of its academic approach. Students across English, Mathematics and Science explore themes such as innovation, resilience and national identity, in alignment with MOE learning outcomes. They examine local customs, uncover NRIC facts, and learn about figures such as Matthew Leong, executive chef at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant and 2025 Bocuse d'Or finalist, fostering a deeper understanding of the Singaporean identity through meaningful, real-world connections.

About The Learning Lab

Established in 2001, The Learning Lab is a leading provider of academic and enrichment programmes for students from Nursery 2 to Junior College 2. Its research-backed curriculum combines subject mastery with critical thinking, creativity and a growth mindset, equipping students to thrive in school and beyond. With nine learning centres across Singapore, The Learning Lab offers classroom- based and online programmes aligned with the MOE syllabus, with a strong emphasis on real-world learning and future readiness.

