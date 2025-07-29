The Laboratory Manual of Quality Policies is a reference manual for laboratory personnel and supporting units. This manual has been prepared to meet the requirements for the laboratories’ accreditation to the International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC 17025:2017). This document applies to the medical product and specialty laboratories within the Office of Analytical Regulatory Laboratories (OARL) and the Office of Specialty Laboratories and Enforcement Support (OSLES) in the Office of Chief Scientist (OCS) and the human and animal food labs in the Office of Regulatory Testing and Surveillance (ORTS) in the Human Food Program (HFP).

Laboratory Manual of Quality Policies (ISO 17025 Requirements).