Adaptive Insurance and Whisker Labs Announce Partnership to Bring Real-Time Grid Intelligence to Power Outage Insurance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Insurance , a leading innovator in parametric insurance, announced today the integration of Whisker Labs ’ Ting Insights into its flagship product, GridProtect – marking a new era in how power outage claims are triggered, verified, and paid. For the first time, businesses have access to power outage insurance backed by trusted, real-time grid intelligence that improves accuracy and eliminates ambiguity, which in turn, can accelerate more informed action.Insurance claims for power-related losses have long been plagued by delays and disputes over when and where outages occurred. Businesses facing power outages often endure lengthy claims processes if they have coverage at all, leaving them vulnerable when reliability matters most. Together, GridProtect and Ting Insights change that, replacing uncertainty with precise power outage data that translates into transparent terms.Smarter Data Meets Smarter Business ProtectionGridProtect is purpose-built parametric insurance coverage for businesses that depend on power - delivering rapid response when outages that last less than 24 hours strike. It works by tapping into Ting Insights, a nationwide network of over one million AI-enabled sensors that monitor the health of the U.S. electrical grid to deliver real-time intelligence on dangerous grid problems and outage events. Through this integration, Adaptive and Whisker Labs are combining data and delivery - offering businesses hyper-local outage verification for faster and accurate coverage execution.“By leveraging real-time, hyper-local power outage data from Ting Insights, we can deliver speedier financial support to businesses when they need it most,” said Arik Yelovitch, CTO and Co-Founder of Adaptive. “But our customers don’t just want insurance. They want to know it works when it matters,” added Yelovitch. “Ting Insights helps us deliver on that promise with better data, fewer disputes, and the kind of confidence that only comes from seeing the grid clearly, in real time.”Built for the Realities of a Changing GridAs extreme weather grows more frequent and the electrical grid continues to age, real-time, reliable outage detection has never been more important. Traditional sources, like utility feeds and crowd-sourced alerts, are often too slow or too broad to support high-confidence, real-time decisions.With GridProtect coverage, each insured location is continuously monitored for outages. When power loss occurs, Adaptive is notified instantly - no customer action required. That automation triggers pre-agreed payouts, delivering a dramatically better experience for businesses that depend on uptime and fast recovery, especially during major weather events or catastrophic disruptions.“Better data is good for everyone,” said Bob Marshall, CEO of Whisker Labs. “With Ting Insights, we bring clarity where it’s most needed — when the grid is struggling to deliver safe, reliable power. Adaptive is now using that intelligence to create a far better experience for customers who need fast, fair coverage when the power goes out.”Together, Adaptive and Whisker Labs are introducing a new standard for business interruption insurance, one that’s responsive, data-driven, and built for the realities of the modern grid.About Whisker LabsWhisker Labs develops cutting-edge, AI-powered sensor technology that protects families, homes, and communities by predicting and preventing electrical fires while also monitoring the resiliency and safety of the U.S. electrical grid. Its flagship solution, Ting, draws on decades of electromagnetic and atmospheric sensor expertise to detect electrical faults. Through a single sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting enables intelligent detection and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. While a single Ting sensor monitors a home, the collective network of sensors monitors the grid to deliver Ting Insights, a data solutions suite that provides real-time intelligence on grid reliability, safety, and resilience. As one of the fastest growing IoT networks of all time, Ting is proven to reduce home fire losses, save lives, and empower grid resiliency at scale.About Adaptive InsuranceAdaptive Insurance is building an AI-driven platform that helps U.S. businesses create resilience against climate and weather-events, starting with its suite of parametric insurance products. Adaptive recognizes that increasing climate events, bigger gaps left by traditional insurance, and an aging infrastructure leave consumers paying the price. It addresses the growing demand for solutions by using the simplicity of parametric insurance - verified data-driven trigger events, agreed-upon payment amounts, and quick payouts - to help create a safety net against the unpredictable events that impact businesses and allow them to invest in their future. For more information on how Adaptive helps gain the upper hand on Mother Nature, visit www.adaptiveinsurance.com

