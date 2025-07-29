Parliament House Enterprises Inc. Appoints Accomplished Entrepreneur Timothy Majors as Chief Operating Officer

Parliament House Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHSE)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parliament House Enterprises Inc. (OTC: PHSE), which has recently filed for a corporate name change to Pride Holdings Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Majors as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Majors brings decades of international business and legal experience to the role, further strengthening the leadership team during a period of aggressive growth and brand acquisition.Born and raised in Australia, Majors is a seasoned entrepreneur and former corporate lawyer. He holds a Bachelor of Laws, Master of Laws, and Master of Business Administration from the prestigious University of Sydney. Following a successful legal career, Majors led the national consolidation of the Australian educational bookselling industry from 1997 to 2010, transforming his company into the country’s largest in its sector. That business was acquired by a private equity division of Macquarie Bank in 2010, after which Majors relocated to the United States.“Timothy Majors has the legal acumen and operational expertise needed to help scale our company globally,” said Mike Barrett, CEO of Parliament House Enterprises Inc. “His proven success in rolling up fragmented industries and creating dominant market leaders makes him the ideal executive to help build Pride Holdings Group into the world’s foremost LGBTQ-focused brand platform.”Majors shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating: “I have extensive experience in consolidating industries, and I look forward to the challenge of turning PHSE into the largest and most successful LGBTQ company in the world. I just returned from the UK, and we are actively preparing for our expansion into Europe. With the incredible team we've assembled, I’m confident we are poised for significant success.”Majors’ appointment supports PHSE’s broader mission to acquire and grow LGBTQ brands across hospitality, entertainment, media, and lifestyle, positioning the soon-to-be Pride Holdings Group as a global leader in the space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.