Brad Perkins Chronicles a Life-Changing 1975 Hitchhiking Odyssey in 'Getting Down to Earth'

One Backpack, One Camera, One Journey of a Lifetime

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his captivating memoir Getting Down to Earth: A Hitchhiker’s Around-the-World Experience , author Brad Perkins takes readers on a globe-spanning adventure that began in 1975 with nothing but a few thousand dollars, a backpack, and the restless heart of a 24-year-old dreamer.Fresh out of architecture school and fueled by a desire to see the world on his own terms, Perkins left everything behind—including his long-time girlfriend—to hit the road with no itinerary, no technology, and no fear. What followed was a ten-month, real-life adventure through dozens of countries, marked by unexpected encounters, generous strangers, and raw, unfiltered moments that still resonate today.Armed with only a knapsack, a journal, and his trusty OM-1 camera, Perkins recorded the kind of intimate, street-level stories that rarely make headlines but stay etched in the soul. From language-barrier-breaking exchanges of goodwill to adrenaline-fueled rides from complete strangers, Getting Down to Earth captures the deeply human side of travel—a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we step into the unknown and simply trust.Beyond his life as a traveler, Bradley Craig Perkins has made a major mark on his home city of Portland, Oregon. He is the co-owner and president of Cascadia High Speed Rail, LLC, a licensed broker and owner of Perkins Realty, and the visionary founder of numerous civic and community projects, including the Peace Memorial Park Foundation, Rose Quarter to Gorge Trail, and the Irvington and World Trade Center Farmers Markets. He has also helped relocate and restore dozens of historic buildings across the Pacific Northwest.Now, with Getting Down to Earth, Perkins invites readers to return with him to a simpler, more spontaneous time—a deeply personal story that serves as a love letter to human connection, resilience, and the open road.

Brad Perkins on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

