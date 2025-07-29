ASHE recognizes 2025 award winners 

The American Society for Health Care Engineering July 28 announced the recipients of its annual member awards during the 2025 Health Care Facilities Innovation Conference, taking place July 27-30 in Columbus, Ohio. The Crystal Eagle Leadership Award, considered ASHE’s lifetime achievement award, was presented to Dave Lockhart, executive director for facilities operations and maintenance for Kaiser Permanente’s national shared service operations based in Oakland, Calif. The ASHE President’s Award, given at the discretion of the sitting ASHE president to an individual who excels at optimizing the health care physical environment, was presented to Larry Newlands, director of energy management for Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston.

Additionally, ASHE recognized members who attained senior and fellow status within the association this year. ASHE also announced recipients of its Emerging Regional Leader Awards, recognizing 10 young professionals and individuals new to the field.