Brett Ordiway Named Co-Chair of Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit’s Criminal Law and Procedure Committee

Dallas, Texas – Ordiway PLLC is proud to announce that its founder, Brett Ordiway, has been selected as Co-Chair of the Criminal Law and Procedure Committee for the prestigious Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit (BAFFC). This appointment reflects Mr. Ordiway’s distinguished legal career, deep expertise in federal criminal law and direct appeals, and unwavering commitment to legal excellence within the Fifth Circuit.

Mr. Ordiway will serve alongside an esteemed colleague, leading the committee in its mission to monitor developments in criminal law and procedure, provide educational resources to members, and foster discussions on best practices within the federal courts of the Fifth Circuit. His leadership will be instrumental in addressing the complex and evolving challenges in federal criminal litigation and direct appeals in the Fifth Circuit.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into this role as Co-Chair of the Criminal Law and Procedure Committee,” said Brett Ordiway. “The Fifth Circuit plays a critical role in our nation’s justice system, and I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow committee members to contribute to the advancement of criminal justice and to serve the legal community.”

Brett Ordiway brings a wealth of experience to this position, having dedicated his practice at Ordiway PLLC to Texas and federal criminal appeals and other post-conviction challenges. He is renowned for his rigorous advocacy, strategic thinking, and profound understanding of federal and Texas criminal law and appellate practice. His commitment to protecting his clients’ rights and ensuring fair legal processes aligns perfectly with the values of the BAFFC.

About Ordiway PLLC: Ordiway PLLC is a Dallas-based law firm specializing in Texas and federal criminal appeals and other post-conviction challenges. Founded by Brett Ordiway, the firm is dedicated to providing aggressive and strategic representation to clients enduring serious Texas and federal convictions. Ordiway PLLC is committed to upholding justice, protecting clients’ rights, and achieving the best possible outcomes through meticulous preparation and zealous advocacy.

About The Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit (BAFFC): The Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit is an organization of attorneys who practice in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Its mission is to promote the efficient administration of justice, improve the quality of federal practice, and foster collegiality among practitioners within the Fifth Circuit, which encompasses Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

When all seems lost, Ordiway PLLC’s exceptional appellate and post-conviction attorneys step in. We handle federal and Texas direct appeals, petitions for review, and habeas applications, and we provide trial support for those who wish to improve their chances of avoiding an appeal altogether.

