Oregon Department of Human Services Midtown Child Welfare division returns to where it started 31 years ago

The Oregon Department of Human Services Midtown Child Welfare office is going back to its roots. The 90-person staff and district administration will return to the building where this Portland office first started 31 years ago – 815 N.E. Davis Street in the Lloyd District or Midtown area. The newly remodeled building will be open to the public Monday, August 4. Staff will move in August 1 – 3.

Earlier this year Child Welfare staff had to leave their office at 1425 N.E. Irving Street due to structural issues. They moved temporarily into the Portland State Office Building, 800 N.E. Oregon Street.

“Staff are excited about moving into the remodeled building. There will be more space, a visitation hub for the people we serve, space for community meetings and it will be a trauma informed design,” Marisa Moon, District Manager, said.

Now staff members were consulted on what their needs what their needs were, and the needs were for children and families. The renovation used trauma-informed design, which creates physical spaces that promote healing, safety and well-being. The environment helps create calming and comfortable spaces that bring a sense of safety, control and dignity to the workforce, community partners, and children and families being supported in the branch. There will be natural light, calming colors and comfortable furniture and areas that allow for privacy in conversations.

The return to this building also shows the Child Welfare program’s intention to stay in the current community, which helps maintain existing partnerships and collaborations to support families. The new structure allows for community partners to use the space for events and meetings. The location maintains its proximity to the Alberta Branch where the Self-Sufficiency Program and the Oregon Eligibility Partnership will continue to offer services so that families that need them will be close to those other programs.

“We hope that our staff, through this building, can continue to be part of this community, helping those who need assistance and services – for many more years to come,” Moon said.

To contact the ODHS Child Welfare office at 815 NE Davis Street: 971-673-1800; midtown.reception@odhsoha.oregon.gov