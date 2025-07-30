Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network Hold 2025 Charity Golf Tournament to Support 911 Telecommunicator's Wellness
Annual golf tournament raises funds for mental health and training programs supporting over 1,000 local 9-1-1 telecommunicators.
Thanks to the generous support from last year’s tournament, GHC 9-1-1 successfully launched Wellness Wednesdays—a series of sessions led by licensed clinicians designed to provide mental health support and create safe spaces for 9-1-1 telecommunicators to engage in open dialogue. Over fifty telecommunicators from agencies across the region have participated this year, helping to break the stigma surrounding mental health in the 9-1-1 profession.
“These men and women are the lifeline of public safety, yet they face significant emotional and mental burdens every day,” said Mark Denman, GHC 9-1-1 Board Member and Tournament Chairman. “Through events like our golf tournament, we can fund programs that not only provide direct support but also raise awareness about the need for proper recognition and resources for 9-1-1 professionals.”
Currently, 9-1-1 telecommunicators are not recognized as first responders at the federal level, despite the life-saving role they play. GHC 9-1-1 continues to advocate for initiatives like the 911 SAVES Act, a federal bill aimed at reclassifying 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicators as “protective service” professionals. This change would align their classification with other first responders and help improve access to critical benefits, including mental health resources.
The 2025 GHC 9-1-1 Golf Tournament offers an opportunity for businesses, community members, and public safety supporters to rally behind these unsung heroes. The event will feature:
• A four-person scramble tournament open to all skill levels
• On-course contests, numerous doors prizes, and silent auction
• Breakfast, lunch, and a post-tournament awards reception
• Sponsorship opportunities for organizations looking to make a lasting impact on public safety
Proceeds from the tournament will directly fund programs like Wellness Wednesdays, ensuring continued support for the telecommunicators who answer the call in times of crisis.
For more information, registration, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.911.org/ghc-911-golf-tournament-2025 or email golf@911.org .
Join us for a day on the green (play, become a sponsor, or both) and help us ensure the “first” first responders receive the recognition and support they deserve.
________________________________________
About Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network
Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network (GHC 9-1-1) is a government agency dedicated to providing, maintaining, and advancing the 9-1-1 emergency communications infrastructure across Harris and Fort Bend counties. GHC 9-1-1 works to enhance public safety by supporting telecommunicators, agencies, and systems that protect the community every day.
Justena Kelly
Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network
+1 832-237-9911
jkelly@911.org
