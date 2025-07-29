Formentera Wonders Responds to Growing Demand for Curated Maritime Experiences in the Balearic Islands

Formentera Wonders Have questions? Write to us and we will help you plan your perfect experience Sail, explore, and discover the best maritime experiences in Ibiza and Formentera

Formentera Wonders specializes in organizing boat trips and customized sailing events around Ibiza and Formentera.

IBIZA, SPAIN, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As personalized and experience-driven tourism continues to shape post-pandemic travel trends, Formentera Wonders, a maritime tourism operator based in Ibiza, has announced the expansion of its curated sailing experiences between Ibiza and Formentera. Operated under Exploretech SL, the company offers group and private catamaran tours that highlight the unique landscapes and coastlines of the Balearic Islands.The growing interest in sustainable, flexible, and intimate travel experiences has led to a shift in how visitors engage with Mediterranean destinations. In response, Formentera Wonders has tailored its services to meet diverse preferences, offering flexible itineraries and event-ready setups on board.Expanded Experience Portfolio- Full Day Experience – 12 hours: 12-hour catamaran trips to Formentera with everything included: breakfast, lunch, dinner, open bar, water activities, anchoring at Ses Illetes or Espalmador, and 5-hour disembarkation in Formentera to explore freely. Return with DJ at sunset.- Authentic Ibiza – 5 Hours: 5-hour catamaran to Formentera with open bar, paella, water sports, and stops at Ses Illetes or s’Espalmador.- Private Experience – Up to 7 passengers: Private yacht Formentera boat trip from Ibiza.- Sailing Catamaran Experience – Morning or Sunset: Sail on a catamaran sailing through Ibiza and Formentera, with stops in crystal clear waters, snorkeling, barbecue and an open bar.With rave reviews across major travel platforms, Formentera Wonders continues to raise the standard for maritime tourism in the region."Lovely day on the ocean." KAI VOEST (Google Review)"Great experience, great staff" EMIL VALEV (Google Review)"Formentera Wonders is simply exceptional! A unique experience to discover the magic of Formentera in an authentic and unforgettable way. Impeccable organization, super professional staff and breathtaking landscapes that leave you speechless. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to experience the island to the fullest. Thanks for making our adventure so special!" ENRICO GUERRESCHI (Google Review)About Formentera WondersBased in Ibiza and operated by Exploretech SL, Formentera Wonders specializes in organizing boat trips and customized sailing events around Ibiza and Formentera. Its services cater to private individuals, families, and corporate groups looking for high-quality maritime experiences.Contact Information:Website: https://formenterawonders.com Email: bookings@formenterawonders.comPhone: +34 637 418 076Address: Carrer Fray Vicent Nicolau 36, Ibiza, 07800, Spain

Formentera como nunca la has visto: Excursión en barco Formentera Wonders

