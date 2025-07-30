The Carousel Center Renews Certified Autism Center™ Status, Expands Commitment to Sensory-Friendly, Inclusive Support

The Carousel Center has been a Certified Autism Center™ since 2023.

AUSTINTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Carousel Center’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). This renewal reflects the center’s continued dedication to providing accessible, inclusive and personalized support for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"We proudly display this certification because it represents our ongoing commitment to the people we serve," says Shannon Arcade, CEO of the Carousel Center. "Families can trust that our staff are highly trained, knowledgeable and always working to raise the bar when it comes to the level of care and support we provide."

To achieve renewal, team members at the Carousel Center completed updated autism-specific training through IBCCES. The training deepens staff understanding of sensory needs, communication preferences, and person-centered care. It’s part of a long-standing focus on professional growth and quality support that has guided the center’s work for over 30 years.

“Renewing their Certified Autism Center™ designation is a testament to the Carousel Center’s ongoing dedication to providing an environment where every individual feels welcomed, included and supported,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to continue our partnership with the Carousel Center, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact this training and certification will have on both staff and every person who walks through the center’s doors.”

Since first becoming a CAC, the Carousel Center has continued to expand its programs and sensory-friendly resources. One of the most meaningful additions has been Sophia’s Place, a pair of calming and music rooms thoughtfully designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Visitors can personalize their surroundings using touch-based technology that controls lighting, color and sound. These rooms offer a soothing and therapeutic environment tailored to individual comfort.

The center has also introduced the HD Pro Stacker Foam Cannon, recognized as a Certified Autism Resource™ (CAR) by IBCCES. The foam cannon is used to host sensory-friendly foam parties, offering a safe, fun, and inclusive experience that everyone can enjoy.

"This certification, along with our state-of-the-art sensory spaces, sets us apart from any other program in the region," says Shonelle Smith, Carousel Center program director. "It reinforces that we're not just meeting expectations—we’re creating an environment where individuals feel supported, understood, and empowered to grow."

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Carousel Center featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

