Former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy Launches 'Scrushy on Business' Podcast

The Scrushy on Business Podcast

From startup grit to billion-dollar businesses—Richard Scrushy pulls back the curtain on real-world business success.

There are a lot of people talking about business theory. I want to talk about what actually works in the real world—how to lead, how to grow, and how to win in business, no matter the stage you're in.” — Richard Scrushy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Scrushy, the founder and former CEO of HealthSouth Corporation, launched a new podcast aimed at entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders across all industries. Titled “Scrushy on Business,” the show will deliver straight-talking, experience-driven insight into what it really takes to start, grow, and scale a successful company.

Drawing on decades of executive leadership and entrepreneurial success, Scrushy will take listeners inside the mindset and mechanics of building high-performance organizations. As the architect behind three New York Stock Exchange-listed companies and two Fortune 500 firms, Scrushy offers a rare perspective on how to turn bold ideas into billion-dollar enterprises.

“There are a lot of people talking about business theory,” said Scrushy. “I want to talk about what actually works in the real world—how to lead, how to grow, and how to win in business, no matter what stage you're in.”

Each episode will tackle a core element of the business journey—from launching with limited capital and crafting scalable revenue models to assembling strong leadership teams and managing complex, multi-layered operations. Scrushy will also analyze real-world case studies, offering practical takeaways on why some companies soar while others stumble.

Topics covered include:

Building and financing a business from scratch

Creating winning company cultures and leadership structures

Scaling operations and managing teams at every level

Sales, marketing, and brand positioning strategies

Avoiding common mistakes that sabotage growth

Scrushy is joined by Dave Greene, owner and co-founder of Podcast Heat, STL Sports Central, and Big Toe Media. Together, they’ll deliver deep insight, practical strategies, and candid conversations about what it takes to succeed in the world of business.

New episodes of Scrushy on Business will drop every Thursday and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms. The first episode is available now.

About Richard Scrushy

Richard Scrushy is best known as the founder of HealthSouth, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the U.S. He has built and led multiple billion-dollar companies, served tens of thousands of employees, and developed a unique leadership playbook rooted in real-world business performance.

Episode 1: Who Is Richard Scrushy?

Legal Disclaimer:

