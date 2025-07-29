Ice storm waterfront cleanup: EGLE recommendations, permitting requirements, and best practices for northern Michigan

As northern Michigan is recovering and rebuilding from the March 2025 ice storm, affected landowners have been interested in regaining access to their lake or stream and cleaning up their waterfront. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) can help by providing guidance and information on best practices, project design advice, or through pre-application meetings when removing trees and debris from the water and shoreline.

Before removal, EGLE recommends waterfront landowners consider leaving fallen trees and limbs in the water, unless removal is absolutely required for safety, navigation, or use of the water body. Fallen trees along the shoreline and in the water provide many benefits such as cover, feeding, nesting, and basking habitat for fish, birds, turtles, and other wildlife. Shoreline woody structure can also improve fishing by attracting fish and increasing the number of fish in the area.

If removal of trees and woody debris is required, scheduling a pre-application meeting with the local EGLE District staff is a great first step to determine any regulatory requirements. In general, hand removal of woody debris that does not alter the soil, sediment, bed, or banks of the water body does not require a permit from EGLE. When removal cannot be done without soil or sediment removal/disturbance, or the use of heavy equipment, a permit is required.

EGLE recommends not driving heavy equipment into the water for removal of woody structure and debris. Removal of debris should follow the Clean and Open Method: the woody material is cut and removed within the main channel to allow the natural flow of water, without removing wood or soil within the bed or banks.

Additionally, EGLE recommends the following best management practices:

Remove the minimum amount of the obstruction necessary to restore navigability or alleviate flooding. Properly dispose of any material removed from the lake or river in an upland (non-floodplain, non-wetland, non-bottomland) location.

If removal of trees and woody structures is not required for safety, navigation, or use of the waterbody, EGLE encourages leaving them in the water to provide habitat and shoreline protection benefits.

