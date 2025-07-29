Eboni Ferguson Unveils Her New Film Some Real Sugar Honey Ice Tea

The official film poster for Eboni Ferguson’s Philly-based drama, “Some Real Sugar Honey Ice Tea.”

A powerful Philly-based drama by Eboni Ferguson that explores love, identity, and survival—premiering Labor Day weekend.

This film is a love letter to the city that raised me and the women who made me strong—raw, poetic, and unapologetically Philly.” — Eboni Ferguson

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FWI Productions, in collaboration with 54Vision Productions, Announces the Release of the Gripping Drama Film, Some Real Sugar Honey Ice TeaFWI Productions, the innovative entertainment company reshaping urban storytelling, in collaboration with 54Vision Productions, proudly announces its highly anticipated film, Some Real Sugar Honey Ice Tea. Directed by Courtney Lyneé and produced by Eboni Ferguson , alongside her husband Jason Ferguson, this heartfelt drama showcases the vibrant culture of Philadelphia through an authentic narrative about love, resilience, and identity. The film is written by Eboni Ferguson, whose dedication to storytelling highlights the depth and complexity of urban communities.The red carpet premiere will take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM in Philadelphia, during Labor Day weekend. The exclusive event will feature a live screening, interviews, and appearances by cast members and special guests.The collaboration between director Courtney Lyneé and producer-writer Eboni Ferguson is particularly special. As close friends in real life, their creative synergy has infused the film with unparalleled passion and authenticity. This dynamic duo has worked tirelessly to ensure the project is both artistically compelling and a heartfelt tribute to Philadelphia.“Courtney and I have always been aligned in our vision to tell meaningful stories,” says Eboni Ferguson. “With Jason’s unwavering support and Courtney’s visionary direction, this film is a labor of love that reflects the best of our collective talents and our connection to the city.”The film follows Ayana, portrayed by Eboni Ferguson, a young woman striving to bring her grandmother's cherished juice recipe, “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” to the world. Her journey is marked by challenges, including her mother’s addiction, the violence plaguing her neighborhood, and her complicated love for Dom, a “bad boy” she can’t help but adore. Returning to Philadelphia after college, Ayana finds herself torn between her passion for the city’s culture and the harsh realities of urban life.🌟 Special Appearances by Philadelphia IconsThe film proudly features Philly ’s own Suzann Christine, a rising star known for her soulful sound and impact on the local music scene. Her presence in the film brings a layer of authenticity and heart, capturing the true voice of the city.Also joining the cast is Omar Tyree, bestselling author of Flyy Girl and one of Philadelphia’s most recognized literary voices. His participation adds a powerful layer of legacy and credibility to the project, bridging literature and cinema in a uniquely Philly way.🎬 Featured CastEboni Ferguson as Ayana, a woman torn between love for her roots and the need to transcend them.Eternal Sincere as Dom, Ayana’s complex love interest, struggling to turn his life around.Jamaica Ferguson and Brooklyn Ferguson as young Ayana, capturing her formative years with poignant depth.Pearl Simpson as Tanya, Ayana’s steadfast best friend.Sharlena Johnson as Sierra, Ayana’s sister, with Laila Stotts portraying young Sierra.Lynia Love as Beth, Ayana’s mother, whose struggles with addiction are a powerful element of the story.Mecca Shabazz as Mama, Ayana’s nurturing grandmother and the family’s foundation.Ken Jones as Ken, Dom’s sarcastic and silly friend, providing comic relief amidst the drama.Jeff July as Scar, the neighborhood’s charismatic star.Russell A. Walker Jr. as O.G., Scar’s loyal right-hand man.Marquies Antonio Knox as Levi, Dom’s influential uncle.Bae Thoven as Devin, another key figure in the story.Janan Ashton as Joy, a pivotal character in Ayana’s journey.Matthew Covington as Mr. Matt, a pivotal character in Ayana’s community.Courtney Lyneé as herself, lending her dynamic presence both on and off the screen.Omar Tyree and Suzann Christine, appearing as themselves.🎥 Visual Direction & CinematographyA special nod goes to Henrico Aleus of 54Vision Productions, whose keen eye and visual artistry helped bring the story’s world to life. His behind-the-scenes work contributed greatly to the look, tone, and emotional resonance of the film.“This project is a heartfelt ode to Philadelphia—a city with unparalleled character and resilience,” adds Ferguson. “Through Ayana’s story, we celebrate the people, art, and culture of the urban community while confronting its challenges. It’s a narrative rooted in love, perseverance, and hope.”

