Koby Stevens and Eric Bana premier Villa Licci’s Remade Podcast, Spotlighting Stories of TBI Recovery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Licci, a nonprofit building communities for TBI survivors , is proud to announce the official launch of the Remade podcast, co-directed by 11-time Emmy Award winner Bill McCullough—known for his work with HBO’s Real Sports, the NFL, Faze Clan, XFL, and viral YouTube series Gruden Loves Football—and former AFL star Koby Stevens, the multi-platform video podcast delivers cinematic storytelling and emotional depth designed to reach audiences wherever they watch or listen.In its premiere episode, Koby sits down with renowned actor Eric Bana for an unfiltered and inspiring conversation about identity, resilience, mental health, and the cost of reinvention.This exclusive release comes just days after the global debut of Bana’s latest hit Netflix series, Untamed, bringing renewed attention to one of Australia’s most respected actors.Remade is not just a podcast—it’s an early look into the stories and emotional threads behind Thrive, the documentary exploring the impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI), mental health, and the journey of finding purpose after loss. Koby and his team have been quietly building the highly anticipated film over the last five years.The release of this first episode carries added weight. Just days ago, Koby’s truck was broken into and the documentary footage stolen. Thankfully, backup copies preserved years of intimate storytelling. Now, with production back on track, the team is more motivated than ever to share these stories with the world.“This conversation with Eric isn’t just about football or film,” said Koby. “It’s about the in-between moments. The ones you live through when the game ends but the damage doesn’t.”In the episode, Eric Bana opens up about the emotional toll of embodying complex characters, the importance of simplicity and mental stillness, and why he was compelled to support Thrive from the beginning. The two men reflect on grief, identity, and the healing power of human connection.Villa Licci, the nonprofit supporting the podcast and upcoming film, was founded to create residential communities for survivors of TBI. The Remade podcast is one of many projects aimed at raising awareness and challenging perceptions about brain injury, recovery, and post-career identity.Listen to episode one of the Remade Podcast now on YouTube , Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and villalicci.org/podcastsFor press inquiries, interviews, or media appearances, please contact:

