Reade Hotel Management Welcomes Vice President of Finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reade Hotel Management , a proven hospitality and asset management organization proficient in a complete range of services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vice President of Finance, Jennifer Dragna, to the Reade Hotel Management executive team. In this role, Jennifer will oversee all financial operations and strategies, working closely with leadership to maximize efficiency, drive profitability, and ensure robust financial management across the company’s portfolio. With extensive expertise and commitment to excellence, Jennifer is well-positioned to make a significant contribution to Reade’s continued growth and reputation for delivering first-class service in the hospitality industry.“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our leadership team at Reade Hotel Management,” remarked Lawrence Margolis, Managing Partner of Reade. “Her expertise and vision will be instrumental in guiding our sales teams and supporting our ongoing growth. Jen’s addition signals an exciting new chapter for us as we pursue further expansion.”Jennifer will focus on building scalable financial infrastructure to drive growth and optimize performance. With extensive experience in hospitality finance, hotel operations, asset management, and corporate accounting, Jen previously served as Corporate Director of Hotel Accounting at ASH NYC, where she led the financial operations and systems implementation across multiple properties. She holds an MBA in Hospitality, Restaurants, and Tourism from the University of New Orleans and a BA from Louisiana State University.“Jennifer brings exceptional strategic and financial insight to our executive team, and her expertise in financial operations will be invaluable as Reade Hotel Management continues to grow,” said Steve Falciani, COO of Reade. “We are excited to welcome Jennifer as our Vice President of Finance, confident that her leadership will support our company’s vision for sustainable expansion and operational excellence.”“I am truly honored to join Reade Hotel Management as Vice President of Finance,” says Jennifer Dragna. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the company’s ongoing strategic growth and to help further strengthen its reputation for exceptional service and commitment to outstanding performance in the hospitality industry.”About Reade Hotel ManagementReade Hotel Management knows hotels inside and out, and we strive to be the foremost owners and managers of first-class, full-service investments in the United States. Creating exceptional experiences for our guests and delivering financial success go hand in hand.We are driven to create cost-effective plans to maximize and preserve asset value while working with owners, brands, and institutions.For more information, contact Jennifer Shipman at Jenn@ReadeHotelMgmt.com or visit https://www.ReadeHospitalityMgmt.com/

