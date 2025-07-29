From Hostage to Headliner: José Pereira Signs with Legendary Bruce Merrin PR & Speakers Bureau

José Pereira, Speaker & Resilience Coach

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling Author and Leadership Advocate Jose Pereira Signs with Bruce Merrin’s Celebrity Speakers BureauJose Pereira, international speaker, former CEO, bestselling author of From Hero to Villain, and founder of JoseConnect.com, has signed a representation agreement with Bruce Merrin’s Celebrity Speakers Bureau and Public Relations firm. The announcement marks a significant milestone in Pereira’s growing influence as a speaker on global resilience, ethical leadership, and post-trauma transformation.Bruce Merrin’s agency, based in Las Vegas, is one of the most established speaker bureaus in the world. With a history that spans over five decades, the firm has represented five U.S. Presidents, global entertainment icons such as Elvis Presley and Tom Cruise, sports legends like Muhammad Ali and Magic Johnson, and bestselling thought leaders including Deepak Chopra and Jack Canfield.In a statement regarding the new partnership, Jose Pereira shared:“Partnering with Bruce Merrin’s Speakers Bureau is an honor and a breakthrough moment in the mission to bring faith, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership to the global stage. Their legacy of excellence aligns with the heart of my message: that strength is forged through adversity and that every life holds the potential for transformation.”Jose Pereira is widely recognized for his leadership in the energy sector as the former CEO of CITGO Petroleum and for surviving five years of wrongful imprisonment in Venezuela as part of the widely publicized CITGO6 case. His memoir, From Hero to Villain, became a four-time Amazon bestseller and was awarded the 2025 International Impact Book Award for Best True Memoir.Since his release and return to the United States, Pereira has transitioned into a full-time public speaker and executive coach, with a focus on helping business leaders, entrepreneurs, and faith-based organizations embrace resilience, ethical decision-making, and transformational leadership. His message blends personal testimony with practical leadership insights, making him a sought-after voice for corporate events, universities, faith conferences, and nonprofit forums.The partnership with Bruce Merrin’s bureau also includes a broader public relations and publishing strategy. Merrin is one of the few publicists with a long-standing relationship with Simon & Schuster, one of the world’s largest and most respected publishing houses. This connection has enabled the bureau to help authors launch bestsellers and secure national media exposure. Clients have appeared on programs such as The Tonight Show, Oprah, CNN, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, and have been featured in TIME Magazine, People, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.Pereira’s collaboration with the bureau is expected to accelerate visibility for his speaking engagements, expand media coverage of his memoir, and provide new platforms to share his story of survival, leadership under pressure, and spiritual endurance.In addition to speaking and coaching, Pereira is also the president and founder of Angels Helping in Earth, a nonprofit organization created to support immigrants and survivors of trauma. The foundation focuses on restoring dignity, building leadership capacity, and providing holistic support to those overcoming hardship, especially within Hispanic and faith-based communities.This announcement positions Pereira as one of the newest speakers represented by a bureau renowned for its credibility, prestige, and global reach. With a message rooted in lived experience and a vision of leadership anchored in faith and perseverance, Pereira continues to rise as a unique and powerful voice in today’s global leadership conversation.Media Contact:Name: Jose PereiraEmail: jose@joseconnect.comWebsite: www.joseconnect.com About Jose PereiraJose Pereira is a global speaker, resilience coach, and the bestselling author of From Hero to Villain: The True Story of the CITGO6. He is the former CEO of CITGO Petroleum and currently leads JoseConnect.com LLC, a coaching and leadership development firm focused on helping executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations lead with faith, resilience, and purpose. He is also the founder of Angels Helping in Earth, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting trauma survivors.

