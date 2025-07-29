Company Launches Innovative Wildfire Safety Shelter to Protect Individuals and Valuables in High-Risk Areas

The FORT is a fire-resistant refuge shelter designed to provide immediate safety for people who are unable to evacuate during a wildfire.

Wildfire Safety Systems Unveils the FORT™—a Patent-Pending, Fire-Resistant Shelter Offering Life-Saving Protection When Evacuation Isn’t Possible

CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For people living in wildfire risk areas, the fear of a wildfire and the inability to evacuate in time is all too real. Now, a company is stepping in with a solution; Wildfire Safety Systems LLC is introducing the FORT™.

The FORT is a patent-pending fire-resistant emergency shelter designed to provide immediate safety and refuge, protecting people, pets, and prized possessions against the threat of wildfires. It is a secure safe haven engineered to withstand intense heat and flames, and provides breathable air and essential supplies during emergencies. The FORT is also equipped with communication technology that allows for connection to emergency services, news updates, and communication with loved ones.

"I have responded to wildfires in California for 33 years (1987-2020), and I have seen fires change from 'normal’ wildfires to climate change-driven, extremely destructive, and community-replacing wildfires,” states Mike Wilson, Retired Division Chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “I have also helped develop the post-fire damage inspection process. Just like when a tornado comes, people need a safe place to shelter if they are not able to escape in time. The FORT is an option to provide that life protection as a last resort."

Production and delivery of the FORTs will begin in the Fall of 2025. Wildfire Safety Systems is accepting fully refundable deposits to reserve a FORT on their website, prior to production. Wildfire Safety Systems anticipates delivering up to 300 FORTs annually from its facility in Southern Illinois.

Homeowners, agencies, and media are encouraged to visit our website to learn more and reach out about product demonstrations, safety consultations, and partnership opportunities.

About Wildfire Safety Systems:

Wildfire Safety Systems LLC is a spin-off of Strata Worldwide, a company with over 30 years of experience in delivering safety technology to the mining, tunneling, and maritime industries. Wildfire Safety Systems builds on Strata’s safety heritage by developing and delivering a consumer-based safety product for people living in regions at risk of wildfires.

The company is committed to delivering life-saving solutions to people in wildfire-related emergencies. From comprehensive safety guidance to a state-of-the-art emergency refuge shelter, Wildfire Safety Systems aims to ensure that every household in high-risk wildfire areas has access to safety when it matters most.

