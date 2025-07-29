National Association of Tax Professionals names 2025 Member of the Year

WI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) proudly announces Katherine (Katie) Gudgel as its 2025 Member of the Year, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the tax profession and community.Gudgel, an enrolled agent since 2015, specializes in tax preparation services for seniors and trusts through her practice, Gudgel Professional Services , located in Mesa, Arizona. She began her career as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) volunteer in 2011. She expanded her practice to include daily money management services, highlighting her deep commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial situations.“Katie embodies what this award is all about… professional excellence combined with genuine care for her community and clients," said Jennifer Van Elzen, NATP’s director of Member Relations and Analytics. "Her specialized knowledge in serving senior taxpayers and her commitment to volunteerism truly set her apart. We’re thrilled to recognize her as our 2025 Member of the Year.”The NATP Member of the Year award recognizes one individual annually who exemplifies dedication to the tax preparation industry, demonstrates exceptional community involvement, and consistently supports NATP’s mission, vision and values. Recipients are nominated by their peers and selected based on their impact within the tax professional community.Gudgel said she was "stunned" when she learned she would receive the award."It’s humbling to consider who might have nominated me and what qualities set me apart within such a dedicated group of chapter leaders," Gudgel added.Gudgel was recognized in person at NATP’s Taxposium event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, held July 21-23, 2025.To speak with someone further about NATP, please contact:Samantha Strongsstrong@natptax.comNancy Kastennkasten@natptax.comAbout NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to providing tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to skillfully deliver federal tax preparation services to their clients. NATP is comprised of over 23,000 leading tax professionals who have a superior standard of ethics and professional excellence. Serving nearly 11 million taxpayers, these members rely on NATP to deliver connections, content expertise and advocacy. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the public’s needs, no matter where they are in their careers. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com.Looking for a tax expert?Tom O’Saben, EA, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact sstrong@natptax.com or nkasten@natptax.com.

