Extended Heat Warning for Hamilton effective July 29, 2025

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated an Extended Heat Warning beginning today. The Extended Heat Warning stays in effect until a cancellation notice is sent.

A multi-day period of heat and humidity continues

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will be free of charge. There are many spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton. For more information visit. www.hamilton.ca/heat

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions: