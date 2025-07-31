NDAY Security and Sleuth Kit Labs Launch Cybersecurity Bundle for Threat-Led Detection and Rapid Response to Compromises

Ethical AI Hacking

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NDAY Security, a leader in continuous exploitability management, has partnered with digital forensics innovator Sleuth Kit Labs to offer a powerful new cybersecurity bundle combining NDAY’s ATTACKN platform with Sleuth Kit Labs’ Rapid Endpoint Investigation service. This joint solution enables organizations to quickly determine if an endpoint has been compromised and respond with precision.NDAY’s Continuous Exploitability Platform , ATTACKN, provides organizations with the option of AI assisted one time penetration testing or ongoing 24x7x365 assessments. The platform continuously identifies and prioritizes exploitable weaknesses, offering robust protection through actionable remediation guidance and continuous vulnerability management.When paired with Sleuth Kit Labs’ Rapid Endpoint Triage, the bundle delivers rapid investigation capabilities for potentially compromised systems. The investigation service offers deep endpoint analysis focused on identifying threat actor tools and behaviors, such as malware infections, remote access attempts, data exfiltration, and lateral movement.Together, this bundled solution empowers organizations to strengthen their security posture, accelerate incident response, and gain cost-effective, end-to-end protection against modern threats.The NDAY and Sleuth Kit Labs security bundle is now available through authorized partners or directly from Sleuth Kit Labs.About NDAYNDAY specializes in continuous exploitability testing, helping organizations move beyond traditional vulnerability scanning with real-time insight into actively exploitable weaknesses.About Sleuth Kit LabsSleuth Kit Labs provides advanced digital forensic and incident response tools, empowering security teams with detailed endpoint visibility and rapid investigative capabilities.

