ApexaiQ® Collaborates with Kyndryl to Optimize Enterprise IT Security and Efficiency

ApexaiQ collaborates with Kyndryl to enhance IT asset visibility, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency for enterprise customers.

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApexaiQ , the leader in continuous asset assurance , today announced a collaboration with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, to help enterprises manage and secure their IT assets across complex technology environments.Kyndryl will help organizations adopt ApexaiQ's cutting-edge solutions, achieve visibility, security risk and control of their hardware, software, firmware, and user access."We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Kyndryl to benefit our customers," said Lokesh Aggarwal, CEO of ApexaiQ. "This collaboration not only enhances our commitment to delivering exceptional asset visibility and control but also empowers organizations to make informed decisions that drive security and efficiency in their operations."“Kyndryl is excited to collaborate with ApexaiQ to provide cybersecurity services that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Thomas Mampilly, Security & Resiliency Vice President, Kyndryl. “Through our services, we’re enabling our customers to gain deeper asset visibility, streamline IT operations and strengthen cyber resilience.”The collaboration between ApexaiQ and Kyndryl can offer several significant benefits, leveraging Kyndryl’s IT services expertise with ApexaiQ’s technology to enhance IT infrastructure, security and operational efficiency:-ApexaiQ supports Kyndryl's delivery approach by providing comprehensive asset visibility and automated management, enabling customized solutions in banking, healthcare, and insurance sectors.-ApexaiQ's security features, enhance cyber resilience through improved risk and compliance readiness, SIEM/EDR migrations, Zero Trust principles, and enhanced detection and response capabilities.-ApexaiQ automates IT asset management and security orchestration, streamlining workflows and reducing manual tasks.-The collaboration can provide tailored solutions using ApexaiQ's enriched asset data and risk scores, particularly in the banking, healthcare, and insurance sectors. This includes modernizing IT while leveraging industry-specific models and solutions.The collaboration will focus on serving clients in the financial services, healthcare, and insurance sectors.About ApexaiQApexaiQ is a SaaS-based, agentless platform revolutionizing Integrated Asset Management (IAM) by combining IT asset management with proactive cybersecurity. The platform addresses the critical challenge of providing real-time visibility, comprehensive data enrichment, risk assessment, and compliance tracking and insights across IT environments, effectively eliminating manual processes and inefficiencies. ApexaiQ is designed for fast-growing companies, managed service providers (MSPs), mid-market businesses, and large enterprises navigating digital transformation or complex compliance needs. With ApexaiQ, streamlined compliance and reporting processes, automated asset inventorying, quantified IT health scoring, and seamless integration of asset management and cybersecurity empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence and ease.

