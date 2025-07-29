Cover Ajayi

A Powerful Cross-Cultural Love Story Set in the Heart of Nigeria

CARSHALTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amarya: Journey to Jos is a deeply moving novel by Alison Ajayi that traces the unexpected journey of Michelle, a biracial young woman raised in conservative rural America, who finds herself teaching in Nigeria as part of a missionary program. Set in the vibrant, conflicted city of Jos, the story intertwines love, identity, faith, and cultural collisions as Michelle falls in love not just with a man—Bala, a reserved Muslim academic—but with a whole new way of seeing the world.As Michelle builds a bond with Hauwa, Bala’s warm and insightful wife, and begins teaching in an interfaith mission, she slowly steps out of her rigid background and finds a home where she never expected it. But when Hauwa reveals a heartbreaking secret and proposes an unconventional future, Michelle is faced with a choice that tests her beliefs, her heart, and everything she thought she knew about love and purpose.This novel is not just a romantic drama—it’s a cultural deep dive, a faith journey, and a celebration of human connection across boundaries.Key Highlights:• A unique perspective on interfaith and intercultural relationships.• Vivid and authentic depiction of Nigerian city life, traditions, and challenges.• Explores faith, family, and belonging in the aftermath of trauma and repression.• A bold, thought-provoking narrative featuring a love triangle, missionary politics, and female strength and sacrifice.• Raises powerful questions about freedom, consent, and modern identity within a traditional society.• Rich with Nigerian flavors, dialects, and humor, immersing readers in a world rarely seen in Western fiction.About the Author:Alison Ajayi is a gifted storyteller and graduate of the Creative Writing program at Westminster University. Her writing is informed by personal experience, international living, and a profound interest in cross-cultural dynamics and human relationships. Amarya : Journey to Jos is her debut novel, inspired in part by her own life in Nigeria and her reflections on identity, race, and faith.Alison writes with empathy, courage, and a fierce commitment to amplifying underrepresented stories in global literature.Author: Alison AjayiAvailability:Amarya: Journey to Jos is available in paperback and eBook formats on major retailers, including Amazon, Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. ISBN: 978-1-918011-04-3

