European Union Supports Climate Adaptation in the Indian Ocean Islands of Tanzania

Seedling planting, Mafia Island, through a project led by Foundations of Success Europe and Sea Sense.

Grants from the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund Total US$850,000 for Seven Projects

These grants support local stakeholders to build their ability to respond to the impacts of climate change on these small islands.” — Dan Rothberg, CEPF grant director

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (5 August 2025) — Adapting to climate change is the focus of seven projects now underway in the Indian Ocean Islands of Tanzania through grants awarded by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund ( CEPF ) with funding from the European Union CEPF has awarded seven grants, for a total of US$850,000, supporting approaches for ecosystem-based adaptation to climate change, which involves the use of biodiversity and ecosystem services as part of an overall strategy to help people adapt to the adverse effects of climate change.The grants support work on and in the waters around the Zanzibar islands of Pemba and Unguja and mainland Tanzania's island of Mafia. The projects include:- The Popular Inspiring and Relief Organization (PIRO) promoting mangrove restoration in southern Pemba.- The Climate Action Network-Tanzania supporting coastal zone management on Tumbatu, an islet just off the coast of Unguja.- Foundations of Success Europe working with the local nongovernmental organization Sea Sense to promote better engagement of communities on the northeastern border of Mafia Island Marine Park.- The Ropes of Hope, Tanzania, restoring severely degraded coral reefs within the Mafia Island Marine Park with the community of Jibondo Island and the Mafia Island Marine Park Authority.- The Jane Goodall Institute Tanzania working with the communities surrounding Muyuni Forest Reserve on Unguja Island to establish community eco-financing plans and to help them to better understand their rights to forest resources while also beginning a youth education program.- Istituto Oikos improving the management of the Ngezi-Vumawimbi Forest Reserve and surrounding buffer zone in the northern portion of Pemba Island.- Wildlife Conservation Society facilitating the establishment of the Ufufuma Corridor between Jozani National Park and the Kiwengwa Forest reserves on the eastern side of Unguju Island in Zanzibar.The projects form part of the EU Support Programme for ACP SIDS and Coastal Countries (ACP/FED/041-205), financed under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), which aims to contribute to the sustainable development of ACP SIDS and coastal countries by supporting and improving the management and sustainable use of marine and coastal resources."These grants support local stakeholders to build their ability to respond to the impacts of climate change on these small islands,” said Dan Rothberg, CEPF grant director.CEPF is a joint initiative of:- l’Agence Française de Développement - www.afd.fr/en/home - Conservation International - www.conservation.org - The European Union - www.ec.europa.eu/international-partnerships/home - Fondation Hans Wilsdorf - www.hanswilsdorf.ch - The Global Environment Facility - www.thegef.org - The Government of Canada - www.international.gc.ca - The Government of Japan - www.env.go.jp/en - The World Bank - www.worldbank.org/en/who-we-are A fundamental goal is to ensure civil society is engaged in biodiversity conservation.###Photograph available for download here: https://ci.tandemvault.com/lightboxes/6uqQZXZjd?t=dwgG8HovD

